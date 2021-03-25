The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu must heed A-G opinion on conflict of interests, High Court rules

The court further noted that the "provisions of this arrangement" are binding to Netanyahu and he must "act in accordance with them."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2021 12:43
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on before the start of a hearing in his corruption trial at Jerusalem's District Court February 8, 2021
The High Court of Justice ruled that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is authorized to make a conflict of interests settlement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that the provisions of this settlement are binding and he must act accordingly, according to a Thursday ruling.
The verdict was given by a panel of three judges, headed by High Court head Esther Hayut.
In the court's decision, Hayut spoke in the name of the panel – which also included Neil Handel and Hanan Meltzer – when stating that the fact that the prime minister is in service while also indicted for serious offenses in the field of integrity is an exceptional reality that prohibits that person from being in a position of conflict of interests.
The court added that one of the basic assumptions that allowed for the formation of the government under Netanyahu's reign was that a conflict of interests arrangement would be prepared for him, and the prime minister even explicitly agreed to this during a High Court hearing with an extended panel of 11 judges.
The decision further stated that despite this being an agreement, Mandelblit and Netanyahu have not been able to reach an agreement on the wording.
"Now the prime minister denies the attorney-general's authority to formulate said agreement," the decision read. The court emphasized that it is in Mandelblit's power to make such an executive decision and his opinion on the matter is binding as long as the court has not explicitly ruled otherwise.
Regarding conflicts of interest specifically, the court ruled that Mandelblit may make such formulated opinions on the matter for governmental ministers and prime ministers in general and this conclusion is only strengthened given the fact that this is a subject that is at the core of Mandelblit's role, as one who works to protect the rule of law.
The court further stated that the "denial of the attorney-general's authority in this context now is a contradiction of the prime minister's previous commitments and statements before the court and that, in the past, the prime minister even acted in conflict of interest arrangements organized by the attorney-general in other matters."

Matan Vasserman/Maariv contributed to this report.


