Brought home to rest: The three hostages whose bodies were recovered by the IDF
Body of Gaza hostage Itzik Gelenter recovered by IDF
Gelernter leaves behind his four children, Yarden, Asaf, Omer and Ilay, and grandchildren Mia and Roni
The body of Itzik Gelernter was recovered by IDF soldiers, the IDF announced on Friday.
Gelernter leaves behind his four children, Yarden, Asaf, Omer and Ilay, and grandchildren Mia and Roni, according to the American Zionist Movement’s One Seat project.Go to the full article >>
Body of Shani Louk, previously paraded around Gaza, retrieved by IDF
Louk is well known for appearing in a video of Hamas soldiers sitting in the back of a pickup truck over her mangled body, and parading it around Gaza
The body of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk was found and retrieved by the IDF, the military announced on Friday.
Louk is well known for appearing in a video of Hamas soldiers sitting in the back of a pickup truck over her mangled body, and parading it around GazaGo to the full article >>
IDF announces that hostage Amit Buskila has been found dead in Gaza
Buskila was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 while she was on the phone with her Uncle.
Fashion stylist and hostage Amit Buskila, 28, has been found dead in Gaza, according to the IDF on Friday.
Buskila was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 while she was on the phone with her Uncle Shimon.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Important facts 1