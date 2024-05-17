Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Brought home to rest: The three hostages whose bodies were recovered by the IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Bring Them Home Now poster featuring photographs of the hostages (photo credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW)
The Bring Them Home Now poster featuring photographs of the hostages
(photo credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW)

Body of Gaza hostage Itzik Gelenter recovered by IDF

Gelernter leaves behind his four children, Yarden, Asaf, Omer and Ilay, and grandchildren Mia and Roni

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Itzik Gelenter (photo credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
Itzik Gelenter
(photo credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

The body of Itzik Gelernter was recovered by IDF soldiers, the IDF announced on Friday.

Gelernter leaves behind his four children,  Yarden, Asaf, Omer and Ilay, and grandchildren Mia and Roni, according to the American Zionist Movement’s One Seat project.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Body of Shani Louk, previously paraded around Gaza, retrieved by IDF

Louk is well known for appearing in a video of Hamas soldiers sitting in the back of a pickup truck over her mangled body, and parading it around Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A picture of Shani Louk is displayed during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 28, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A picture of Shani Louk is displayed during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 28, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The body of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk was found and retrieved by the IDF, the military announced on Friday.

Louk is well known for appearing in a video of Hamas soldiers sitting in the back of a pickup truck over her mangled body, and parading it around Gaza

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF announces that hostage Amit Buskila has been found dead in Gaza

Buskila was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 while she was on the phone with her Uncle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hostage Amit Buskila, 28, who was held by Hamas since October 7. (photo credit: Bring Them Home Now)
Hostage Amit Buskila, 28, who was held by Hamas since October 7.
(photo credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Fashion stylist and hostage Amit Buskila, 28, has been found dead in Gaza, according to the IDF on Friday.

Buskila was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7 while she was on the phone with her Uncle Shimon. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Important facts


  • Important facts 1