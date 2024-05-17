Body of Shani Louk, previously paraded around Gaza, retrieved by IDF

The body of Israeli-German citizen Shani Louk was found and retrieved by the IDF, the military announced on Friday.

Louk is well known for appearing in a video of Hamas soldiers sitting in the back of a pickup truck over her mangled body, and parading it around Gaza

In the beginning of the war, there was doubt cast whether Louk could have survived her injuries and was being held in captivity and treated in Gaza, but this was debunked when forensic examiners found a piece of her skull that is impossible to live with out.

Louk was attending the Supernova music festival near Reim on October 7 when Hamas terrorists launched their assault, killing over 260 civilians at the festival. THE FOREIGN Ministry takes part in a social media campaign after the controversial choice for the photo award was reported. The ministry posted this photo and wrote: ‘This is how we want Shani Louk to be remembered. We will never forget you Shani. May her memory be a blessing.’ (credit: Foreign Ministry/Facebook)

Louk's boyfriend, Mexican national Orión Hernández Radoux, is also believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in the assault. Texts in Arabic were sent from his phone after the attack.