Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Gallant advocates for hostage deal, Harris pldeges support for Israel's defense

IDF knew more than was disclosed about the impending attack on Jit • Hamas official instructs Palestinian terrorists to return to suicide bombing • US promised support for preemptive Hezbollah strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, August 29, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, August 29, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF knew more than was disclosed about impending attack on Jit, sources reveal

IDF doubles down that it was only given general warnings.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
(L-R) Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad director David Barnea and IDF chief Herzi Halevi seen on May 5, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
(L-R) Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad director David Barnea and IDF chief Herzi Halevi seen on May 5, 2024
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The IDF and the police knew more about the impending attack on Jit from the Shin Bet than the military’s probe of the episode let on, sources have told The Jerusalem Post.

 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'Return to martyrdom': Hamas official instructs Palestinian terrorists to return to suicide bombing

Hamas official Khaled Mashaal also criticized US efforts at obtaining a hostage-ceasefire deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FORMER HAMAS head Khaled Mashaal poses during an interview with Reuters in Qatar, in 2020. During the current war, an Al-Arabiya anchor criticized him for harming Israeli civilians and asked him if he would apologize. (photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)
FORMER HAMAS head Khaled Mashaal poses during an interview with Reuters in Qatar, in 2020. During the current war, an Al-Arabiya anchor criticized him for harming Israeli civilians and asked him if he would apologize.
(photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)

Hamas official Khaled Mashaal called on Wednesday for suicide bombing in Israel and the West Bank while delivering a speech at a conference in Turkey, according to CNN Arabic.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Blinken promised Israel US support for preemptive strike on Hezbollah - NYT

Blinken also affirmed that if the IDF would indeed launch such a strike, Israel should not use it to broaden its attack on the terror group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC
(photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Israel the US would support an IDF preemptive strike on Hezbollah forces or equipment in Lebanon used for an immediate attack on the Jewish State, according to the New York Times on Thursday, citing an anonymous senior US official. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Friday. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Gallant urges hostage deal and return of evacuated residents in new document - N12

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant proposed a plan to the security cabinet for a hostage-ceasefire deal and aims to return evacuated residents to northern Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during an session in the plenum hall of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, July 10, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during an session in the plenum hall of the Knesset, in Jerusalem, July 10, 2024
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented the security cabinet with a document strongly advocating for a hostage-ceasefire deal and an addition to the war goals: the return of evacuees to their homes in northern Israel, according to a report by N12 on Thursday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Harris in CNN interview: 'I'm unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel's defense'

By HANNAH SARISOHN
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Vice President Kamala Harris didn't stray from the Biden administration's messaging and policy regarding Israel in her first media interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 108 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says