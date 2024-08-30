Gallant advocates for hostage deal, Harris pldeges support for Israel's defense
IDF knew more than was disclosed about the impending attack on Jit • Hamas official instructs Palestinian terrorists to return to suicide bombing • US promised support for preemptive Hezbollah strike
IDF knew more than was disclosed about impending attack on Jit, sources reveal
IDF doubles down that it was only given general warnings.
The IDF and the police knew more about the impending attack on Jit from the Shin Bet than the military’s probe of the episode let on, sources have told The Jerusalem Post.
'Return to martyrdom': Hamas official instructs Palestinian terrorists to return to suicide bombing
Hamas official Khaled Mashaal also criticized US efforts at obtaining a hostage-ceasefire deal.
Hamas official Khaled Mashaal called on Wednesday for suicide bombing in Israel and the West Bank while delivering a speech at a conference in Turkey, according to CNN Arabic.
Blinken promised Israel US support for preemptive strike on Hezbollah - NYT
Blinken also affirmed that if the IDF would indeed launch such a strike, Israel should not use it to broaden its attack on the terror group.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Israel the US would support an IDF preemptive strike on Hezbollah forces or equipment in Lebanon used for an immediate attack on the Jewish State, according to the New York Times on Thursday, citing an anonymous senior US official.
IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Friday.
Gallant urges hostage deal and return of evacuated residents in new document - N12
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant proposed a plan to the security cabinet for a hostage-ceasefire deal and aims to return evacuated residents to northern Israel.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant presented the security cabinet with a document strongly advocating for a hostage-ceasefire deal and an addition to the war goals: the return of evacuees to their homes in northern Israel, according to a report by N12 on Thursday.
Harris in CNN interview: 'I'm unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel's defense'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't stray from the Biden administration's messaging and policy regarding Israel in her first media interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 108 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says