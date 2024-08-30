Gallant advocates for hostage deal, Harris pldeges support for Israel's defense

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Israel the US would support an IDF preemptive strike on Hezbollah forces or equipment in Lebanon used for an immediate attack on the Jewish State, according to the New York Times on Thursday, citing an anonymous senior US official.