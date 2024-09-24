Live Updates: Rocket barrage sent toward Haifa and West Bank, IDF announces 'Northern Arrows'
IDF announces operation on northern front titled 'Northern Arrows' • International community urges Israel to avoid escalation
'Northern Arrows': IDF announces the name of operation in Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi announced that the name of the operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon is "Northern Arrows."
Hamas armed wing says field commander killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon on Monday
IAF target approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terror facilities in Lebanon
The Israel Air Force conducted extensive strikes in Lebanon, targeting approximately 1,600 Hezbollah facilities, including launchers and command centers, as part of an operation directed by the Northern Command.
US, EU, others urge Israel to avoid escalation in Lebanon
The international community urges restraint as Israel launches a massive attack on Hezbollah, with Egypt calling for UN intervention and the US opposing escalation.
In response to the IDF's significant attack on Hezbollah, various countries have urged Israel to avoid escalating tensions in Lebanon. The IDF targeted over 1,600 terror sites, while Hezbollah launched numerous rockets at northern and central Israel.
US government restricts employee travel to northern Israel
Debris and fragments fall around Nazareth following Hezbollah rocket barrage
Following Hezbollah's rocket attack, debris and munitions fragments were found around Nazareth and the Jezeel Valley.
Israel-Hamas War: All you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says