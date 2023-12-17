Israel's government lacks the strategic victory to achieve victory in Gaza, so elections are needed to form a new government, former National Security Council deputy head Eran Etzion said in an interview with 103FM.

Discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war with Hamas, Etzion emphasized the need for elections and highlighted the reluctance of governments to discuss the possibility of re-occupying Gaza.

Etzion pointed out that a political plan should involve the broadest possible agreement for the future of Gaza among relevant countries, including the United States, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and possibly Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that continued Israeli of Gaza does not align with the interests of any country.

IDF activity in the Gaza Strip (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He also highlighted the significant investment made by the United States in terms of money, ammunition, and political capital. However, he acknowledged that there will be a limit to US involvement.

Why a new government is needed for the Israel-Hamas war

Etzion recognized signs of the US demand for an end to the war, citing statements from officials from President Joe Biden's administration. He emphasized the gap between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli security establishment, which is more sensitive to American policy.

Etzion stressed the importance of new elections to change the government, arguing that the transition to the next phase of the war should be guided by a different strategy from a new government.

Amitai Doak/103FM contribued to this report