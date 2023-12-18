Suitcases with over $1 million found in home of senior Hamas member

Suitcases with funds amounting to over NIS 5 million (about $1.3 million) were found in the home of a senior Hamas member in the Jabalya area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday.

Additionally, many weapons were found by soldiers from the 551st Brigade in the Hamas member's home.

Overall, the IDF struck over 150 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In one instance, the 646th Brigade targeted terrorist infrastructure where many weapons were found, including explosives, combat equipment, and RPGs. A stockpile of mortars and ammunition was also found in the same structure.

In Khan Yunis, the Air Force spotted a suspicious cell entering terrorist infrastructure and struck the cell, eliminating it.

IDF intercepts aerial threats during Israel-Hamas war. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF intercepts over 100 aerial threats since start of war

Since the start of the war, the IDF has intercepted over 100 aerial threats, including drones and cruise missiles, the IDF said Monday, releasing new footage of the interceptions.