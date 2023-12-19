Released hostage shares her 'nightmare' experience in Gaza

At a support rally for families of hostages on Saturday night, difficult testimonies were heard from those who were released from Hamas captivity.

Clara Merman, 63, of kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, was one of the released hostages who shared her harrowing experience at the rally.

"It is inconceivable to remain there without the possibility of seeing day and night, not knowing if you’re going to eat or not, if a bomb might suddenly fall,” Merman stated.

"All the beauty and good life and family enjoyment has ended - that's where the nightmare begins. My brother Fernando and my partner Luis remain behind.”

Released hostages have loved ones still in captivity

Merman, a mother of two and grandmother of three, was kidnapped during the Nir Yitzhak massacre when Hamas terrorists attacked the kibbutz as part of its deadly rampage against southern Israel on October 7. Her partner, Luis, and her brother Fernando, were also kidnapped and remain hostages in Gaza. A rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at ''Hostage Square'' in Tel Aviv, December 16, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Merman was released during the ceasefire on November 28, after 53 days as a hostage in Hamas captivity.

"To be in Hamas captivity means losing your sense of time. It is maddening, to wait, and wait, and wait endlessly while the day never ends," she continued. "At the end of the day, we'd say: another day has passed. How is that possible?"

“Bring Fernando and Luis home. Return them to me now."

Over 230 hostages were taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack. Around 114 hostages have since been released while at least 129 remain in Hamas captivity in Gaza.