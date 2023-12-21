Israel's Gaza campaign puts its long-term safety at risk -Trudeau

Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.

His comments mark the latest expression of concern from allies about the spiraling death toll among Gazans, which Hamas health authorities say has hit nearly 20,000. Israeli planes continued to pound the Palestinian enclave on Thursday.

Trudeau has consistently said Israel has the right to defend itself after the deadly rampage by terrorists of Gaza's ruling Hamas group into Israel on Oct. 7. But as the civilian toll in Israel's devastating retaliatory air and ground war in Gaza has mounted, he has gradually hardened his tone.

Israel's strongest friends "are becoming increasingly concerned that ... the short-term actions being taken by Israel are actually putting at risk the long-term safety (of) and even support for a Jewish state into the future," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa last month. Trudeau accused Israel of the ‘killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop’ at a news conference in British Columbia. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

International calls for a ceasefire

Canada, Australia and New Zealand last week backed urgent international efforts towards a "sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza in a coordinated show of concern shortly after the US warned Israel of declining international support.

"Israel has the right and responsibility to defend itself, but it has to be doing so in ways that (are) careful around the impact on civilians," said Trudeau.