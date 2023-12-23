Former hostage receives letter from Andrea Bocelli

Former hostage, Yaffa Adar, said that while in Hamas captivity, she found strength by singing the music of famous Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli, in her head. After hearing her story, Bocelli, wrote a letter to Adar expressing his gratitude and invited her to a public or private concert of his, as his guest, all expenses paid. A video of Adar hearing the letter was recorded.

Andrea Bocelli originally heard the news when members of his team were in the middle of lighting Hanukkah candles. They heard the piece and they all started crying and he wrote Adar this letter.

“Dearest Madam Yaffa, I wish I could give you a hug. I would like to thank you for the emotion that your story aroused in all the people who had the privilege to listen to it, and especially in me, as, quite incredibly, I am part of it!

I truly would never have thought that my humble voice, this great gift I undeservedly received from the heavens could one day turn out to be so important. There is no award, no applause, no honor or recognition that is worth as much as your words, which I assure you, I shall never forget.”

He continues, “Thanks to you, from now on I shall sing with renewed enthusiasm with renewed faith with new energy. I hope to be able to meet you one day and sing, just for you, whatever you may wish, so as to erase, as far as possible, the painful memory of terrible days, which I cannot even imagine.” Andrea Bocelli's concert at the Poznań Stadium in Poland in 2019. (credit: Jakub Janecki/Wikimedia Commons)

Yaffa Adar was kidnapped on October 7

Adar says that hearing his words is the highlight of her life.

Adar was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on a golf cart on October 7 and was rescued 49 days later, as one of the first 13 hostages released from Gaza, following the ceasefire deal signed by Israel and Hamas.

Adar is a mother of three, grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of seven children. Her oldest grandson, Tamir Adar, 38, and a father of two, remains captive in Gaza.

In an interview with Channel 12, Adar describes her experience of being kidnapped by Hamas. In this interview, describes her mentality while being taken into Gaza on a golf cart saying, “As I sat there, I said to myself, I won’t let them break me. I want my children to be proud of me. I did not shed a tear.”