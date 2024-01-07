IDF found cages in Gaza where Hamas supposedly kept hostages - KAN

The IDF found cages in Gaza which the Hamas terrorist organization seemingly built to hold the hostages they kidnapped on October 7, KAN reported on Saturday.

This is consistent with intel collected in the field indicating that the cages were used by the terrorists not just to hold hostages, but also to move them from place to place within the Strip.

They are also the same cages Hamas uses for its own prisoners.

פרסום ראשון: לוחמי צה"ל איתרו במהלך סריקות בעזה כלובים שככל הנראה שימשו את חמאס להחזיק חטופים | @ItayBlumental עם הפרטים#חדשותהשבת pic.twitter.com/W0t8tJxEt7 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 6, 2024

Recent updates into the war

Last week, IDF soldiers took over the intelligence and strategy stronghold of Hamas in Gaza City. The forces carried out a targeted raid on the central building of the "Mizrahi Outpost," where the stronghold they took over included 37 buildings and was located within civilian areas in the vicinity of residential buildings, schools, and hospitals.

In addition, the Israeli forces uncovered operation rooms and an underground control bunker, from which the organization's commanders conducted the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The underground complex is at a depth of about 20 meters and includes long-term living spaces belonging to senior Hamas officials. Many weapons were also found. In the area of ​​the outpost, the soldiers located five central shafts tens of meters deep, which are connected to each other, creating an extensive tunnel route. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 6, 2024. (credit: IDF)

Furthermore, also on Saturday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed a new and up-to-date photo of Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif. Advertisement

The photo shows him holding a stack of US dollars and a plastic cup of juice.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.