Fauda star Idan Amedi among wounded IDF soldiers in Gaza

Idan Amedi, one of the stars of Fauda and a popular singer, is among the wounded on Monday in Gaza, the IDF announced in the evening. Unofficial reports on social media that have been circulating for hours said he was seriously injured while fighting in an IDF counterterrorism operation.

Amedi went to fight in Gaza as a reservist in the early days of the war. Amedi documented moments from his service on his Instagram account, posting in November, “This is not a scene from Fauda, this is real life,” in a video recorded ahead of an operation, adding that he and his fellow soldiers were motivated by their concern for the victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre. “May God and us avenge their blood,” he said.

How did he get his start?

Amedi began his career as a musician, competing on the eighth season of the Israeli talent competition show, Kochav Nolad. In that competition and throughout his career, he composed and performed many songs related to his military service in the combat engineering corps. He has released several popular albums, and his songs have millions of views on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idan Amedi | עידן עמדי (@idan_amedi)

He joined the popular series, Fauda, from Yes Studios, which has become a worldwide hit on Netflix, in its second season, playing Sagi, a member of the counterterrorism unit headed by Doron (Lior Raz). In recent seasons, he began a romance with fellow counterterrorism unit member, Nurit (Rona Lee-Shimon), that was a big hit with fans.

As Israelis wait for updates on Amedi’s condition, his many fans around the world join his family in wishing a speedy recovery for the actor whose real-life bravery on the battlefield was as bold as anything he portrayed on television.