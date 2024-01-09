Aviva Siegel, released from Hamas captivity as part of a prisoner exchange deal, testified on Tuesday at the first conference of th Kidnapped Persons Caucus held in the Knesset. In her testimony, she said: "I met another kidnapped woman, and sorry for the language, but the son of a bitch [Hamas terrorist] touched her. They didn't let me embrace her; they wouldn't let me embrace her. There was another female soldier there. They tortured her beside me, and I am a witness to it, a witness to what happened there. It's unbearable."

"The entire purpose of this caucus stems from the strong desire to bring them home," said Knesset member Shelly Tal Meron (Yesh Atid) at the caucus conference.

"To hear their families, to hear the testimonies of those returning from captivity, and the need to bring this issue to the forefront. To shock the world, to show what is happening here, what an entire country is going through, and mainly the 136 families who cannot continue their lives for one more moment as they lived - and want their loved ones at home."

At the weekly rally in the Kidnapped Persons Square on Saturday night, the testimony of 17-year-old Agam Goldstein, who was also released from Hamas captivity, was screened. In her testimony, Goldstein recounted the abuse experienced by women in captivity: "A door opened, and six girls were waiting, and suddenly we realized that there were girls who had been alone. Many girls suffer severe sexual assaults; they have very severe and complex injuries that are not treated. They either bandaged themselves, or we helped them bandage." She added: "I can't even imagine their situation, what hope they are clinging to."

Investigation into October 7th sexual violence

Last week, the investigation of Unit 105 regarding the acts of rape, abuse, and sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th was opened. Sex crimes investigator Chief Inspector Tzofit Tzioni-Levy, who is leading the investigation, said: "There are first-hand testimonies of sexual offenses from people who have seen it with their own eyes and heard with their own ears. ZAKA personnel and people on the ground found handcuffed corpses of men and women, dismembered and naked bodies, and mutilation of sexual organs," explained Tzioni-Levy. "We are here in Unit 105 for this reason, to respond to every hero and heroine who was harmed." Released Israeli hostage Aviva Siegel attends the lobby for releasing the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 9, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Keith (64) and Aviva (62) Siegel live in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Keith was born in the United States and has lived in the kibbutz for over 40 years.

Aviva is originally from South Africa and shares Keith's deep connection to the kibbutz, which they both adore. According to their son, Elan, who wrote an op-ed for Fox News, Keith and Aviva are known for their unwavering belief in peaceful coexistence. Keith worked closely with many doctors, while Aviva dedicated her efforts to working with children, regardless of their background, be they Jewish or Arab. Advertisement

On that fateful day of October 7, their peaceful existence was shattered when terrorists invaded their homes and forcibly took them to Gaza. Keith is still being held captive.