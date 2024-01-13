Israel can't end war without sealing southern Gaza corridor - Netanyahu

The Gaza Strip buffer zone along the Egyptian border known as the Philadelphi Corridor must be sealed to prevent arms smuggling, but no operational decision has been taken as to the best way to do so, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“We cannot end the war without sealing this breach,” he said, because otherwise “we will eliminate Hamas, we will demilitarize Gaza” only to have arms flow back in through this southern breach.

He spoke about the corridor during a Saturday night press conference, hours after The Wall Street Journal reported that the IDF was planning a military operation near Egypt’s border with Gaza to seize control of that corridor.

Israel had controlled the small 14-kilometer corridor under terms set out by the 1979 peace treaty with Egypt, but it left that buffer zone area when it withdrew from Gaza in 2005. Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Hamas built tunnels underneath Rafah crossing

Egypt maintains a crossing with Gaza at Rafah, but Hamas has built tunnels underneath that area to smuggle weapons into the Strip.

“There are several options” as to how to seal the breaches in that area, “but no decision has been taken, save for one, it has to be blocked,” he said.