IDF troops identified and eliminated terrorists operating across Gaza and destroyed a number of launch pits from which rockets had been fired at Israel, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.

Over the course of operational activities in Al-Maghazi, in central Gaza, IDF soldiers identified two terrorists advancing toward a compound where troops were located, the IDF stated. Ground troops subsequently directed the aircraft that targeted and killed the terrorists.

A video published by the IDF that reportedly shows the strikes appears to reveal one of the terrorists holding a rifle as he and the other terrorists run forward.

Rocket launch pits destroyed

In the neighborhood of Al-Atatra in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahiya, the IDF said it found and destroyed launch pits used to fire rockets at Israel.

During activities in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Israeli forces identified and, directing an IDF aircraft, killed an additional two terrorists operating in the area, the military stated. The destroyed rocket launch pits in Gaza. January 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Concurrently, IDF tanks reportedly eliminated five terrorists inside a subterranean tunnel in Khan Yunis.

In Khan Yunis, the IDF has confirmed the killing of a total of nine terrorists over the past day, the IDF noted. The terrorists were reportedly targeted by a joint effort by the air force and ground forces.