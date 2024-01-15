War is never stationary. Even if it appears that advances on the battlefield are slow, processes behind the scenes can lead to innovations in military tactics, weapons, vehicles, and even the structure of military units.

During the first 100 days of the Israel-Hamas War, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have had to adjust to the demands of a months-long ground offensive that has led them deeper and deeper into the heart of Gaza.

Now, the IDF has revealed some of its innovative accomplishments over the first three months of the war. These encompass all forms of IDF warfare: at sea, on land, and in the air, and both in regular and reserve duty.

Medical innovations that save lives - even in the depth of the StripIn recent weeks, Medical Corps personnel have introduced a variety of new medical capabilities tailored to the nature of field combat and changing conditions. IDF Medical Corps medics and paramedics accompanying soldiers inside the Gaza Strip will include 60,000 doses of whole blood sacks in their equipment.

Whole blood refers to a special type of blood consisting of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets suspended in plasma. Most patients receiving transfusions do not need all of these elements. However, it can make a huge difference when treating wounded troops on the battlefield.

Latest weaponry used in GazaIn the depths of Gaza and in the most crowded places, new combat measures have come into use - the Iron Sting mortar, the 'Ido' night vision goggles, 'Holit' shoulder-fired missiles, and more. IDF soldiers are using them for the first time during this conflict, and a huge effort is being made to integrate them into all necessary combat units.

'Iron Sting'The precision "Iron Sting" mortar entered operational use for the first time in October, as the IDF's Maglan unit used the innovative weapon to target Hamas's rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip. The 120mm mortar has increased accuracy and is for use against terrorists in crowded areas, helping troops avoid collateral damage. It is guided with the help of a laser and GPS. Advertisement

'Holit' and 'Yated' shoulder-fired Missiles:The new 'Holit' and 'Yated' are the latest weapons to be introduced to ground troops. These shoulder-fired missiles have longer firing ranges, with a 50% increase in size compared to their predecessors. A multi-stage activation mechanism also makes them safer to use. These new shoulder-fired missiles are designed for fighting in the dense, heavily built-up areas of Gaza.

'Ido' Night VisionFor the first time, IDF reconnaissance units operating in Gaza have renewed their night vision capabilities with a device that provides a three-dimensional image. The 'Ido,' used by soldiers for night vision, enhances visibility over time and helps them navigate in the area from dusk until dawn.

The 'Ido' is modular and can be efficiently assembled on the front of the soldier's helmet. It can be used for dual-eye or single-eye vision, aiding the soldier even in completely closed and pitch-black spaces.

Divisions and units operating for the first time in GazaFor the first time since 2005, the IDF's Kfir Infantry Brigade is operating in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the IDF's 5th Reserve Division and Multidimensional Unit (Unit 888 “Refaim”) are operating in Gaza for the first time. Forces are fighting against Hamas terrorists, locating and destroying the underground tunnels of the terror organization. In addition, for the first time, the Caracal combined unit of both male and female soldiers is operating in the Strip.

First operational use of 'Arrow 3' missile systemOn October 31, a surface-to-surface missile launched into Israeli territory from the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis was successfully intercepted by the new "Arrow (Hetz) 3" long-range defense system, entering its first operational use.

Israel's Air Force use of the "Arrow 3" air defense system came on the heels of the first successful use of the 'Arrow 2' system in early November, which allegedly marked the first-ever instance of combat outside Earth's atmosphere.

The "Arrow 3" system, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, a leading defense firm, is the advanced air defense system for intercepting ballistic missiles in space.

'Dumb bombs' used for first time in operational activityAs part of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the Adir fighter jet 140 Squadron (Golden Eagle) and Squadron 116 ("Southern Lions"), carried out attacks for the first time using “dumb” (unguided) bombs of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) system attached to the wings of the planes. Israel is the first country in the world to use them in operational activity.

This is a significant improvement to the attack capabilities of the formidable Adir, with the goal being more attacks in fewer flights. Until today, the Adir jets carried munitions inside the plane, but today they can carry a greater number of weapons, using several types of bombs, which allows flexibility and adaptability to reduce several missions in one sortie.

SMASH fire control system changing the battlefieldWeighing less than its predecessors, the SMASH firing system identifies an enemy within seconds and can lock onto targets and assist in their elimination. The SMASH fire control system entered the battlefield in its new form during the Gaza War and can improve the chances of hitting an enemy fourfold

“The fire monitoring system Smash has been introduced to the battlefield during the war against Hamas. This operational support tool weighs less than standard sights, identifies the enemy within seconds, can lock on targets, and quadruples our forces’ chances of hitting their target,” said the IDF.

'Saar 6' battleships attack GazaCutting-edge Saar 6 battleships were used in October to attack Gaza for the first time. Attacks from the Oz and Magan Saar 6 ships struck Hamas infrastructure for assembling weapons as well as positions and lookout posts for the Hamas naval commandos. The naval vessels have 18 different advanced technological and precision combat systems onboard, much of which was developed in Israel, and three of them have become fully operational over the last six months.

The ships also operated for the first time in the Red Sea as part of an enhanced defense effort. One of the ships docked for the first time in Eilat, joining the operational activities of the Navy after sailing in the Red Sea.

LOTAR forces join the offensive Counter-terrorism special unit LOTAR joined the ground offensive in Gaza for the first time during this war. Along with professional training of the infantry forces and the special units in all areas of the fight against terrorism, they now also take part in specific operational activities in Gaza. Now, for the first time, their squadron is fighting in the Gaza Strip and performing missions at the front of the force.

LOTAR squads have been employing their infiltration, sabotage, and sniping capabilities during operations, including in December, when a LOTAR combat team operating in the north Gaza city of Beit Hanun eliminated several Hamas terrorists during an ambush and demolished tunnel shafts.

New mixed battalion of female soldiers and search and rescue During the ground maneuver of the campaign,soldiers from the Search and Rescue Brigade are being integrated together with other military units on the ground, such as the Commando Brigade or Nahal, and units such as Oketz, with the aim of hitting Hamas infrastructure, eliminating terrorists and locating weapons and tunnels.

Although Search and Rescue units have been deployed in Israel's military operations in the past, this is the first large scale use of the troops, and estimates state that 40% of the unit inside Gaza is made up of female soldiers.

'Negev' gun in use for first timeThe IDF introduced for operational use in Gaza the IWI Negev 7, a gas-operated machine gun. The Negev, which uses 7.62mm caliber bullets, offers superior wall and rubble penetration, which has become a main feature in the fight against Hamas in the heavily built up civilian areas of Gaza.

The upgraded Negev also features a projectile aim for precision in single-shot mode.

All air defense systems operated together to defend Israeli civiliansWhen over 3,000 missiles were launched toward Israel in the first four hours of the war, all Israeli air defense systems operated at full force without pause. Since then, and during the ongoing three months of conflict, they have made history, with all four systems operating simultaneously for the first time.

These are the Patriot, Arrow, Iron Dome, and David's Sling.

A new reserve brigade - the "Hashomer" brigadeAfter the events of October 7 and the huge call-up of reservists, the IDF introduced a new reserve brigade - the "Hashomer" (Guardian) Brigade (855), which consists of reservists from a variety of units and focuses not on maneuvering or attacking but on the task of protecting the Gaza border settlements.

"While a significant part of the army is these days focusing on fighting Hamas and the terrorist organizations in Gaza and attacking inside and across the Gaza Strip, the IDF needs additional forces that will be specialists in defense," stated Col. Eyal Russo, the commander of the brigade when it launched. "The purpose of the brigade is to allow flexibility to other units, with the aim that they can fulfill their operational tasks."

New battle rations for warriors in the fieldDuring the war, one new item was added to the food kits - "Bread of Knights" - a Biblical reference to the manna that fell from heaven. Consisting of a package intended for four soldiers to share, it contains, among other things, a hot dish, small personal soups for each soldier, tortillas, salty and sweet snacks, tahini, sauces, breakfast cereals, pastries, coffee, tea, and sugar.

A new tank unit in the Armored Corps - "The Phoenix"A new unit of tanks was added to the Armored Corps during the course of the war - the "Phoenix." Due to the growing demand for tank warfare within Gaza, the Phoenix unit was originally intended to back up tanks that had already entered Gaza, but Phoenix tanks have since been sent into the Strip, too, adding extra firepower.