Every Israeli individual kidnapped individual will be entitled to a working wage, calculated based on the same remuneration system used for army reservists, according to an emerging framework by the government. This salary will be credited directly to the individual's bank account, exempt from tax or national insurance deductions.

According to information obtained by Walla! News, a unique framework for payments to those kidnapped in Gaza, was established on Tuesday. This decision emerged from a special meeting attended by the incoming head of the Kidnapped Persons Administration, Col. (Res.) Yaron Cohen, the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Shelly, the Director-General of the Finance Ministry; leading figures from the Justice Ministry; representatives of the National Insurance Institute, and other prominent individuals.

Details of the emerging framework:

Each kidnapped individual will receive a wage based on the payment system for army reservists. This wage will be directly deposited into the account of the kidnapped individual without any deductions for taxes or national insurance. Furthermore, the kidnapped individuals will receive this salary retroactively. For those who have already returned, an additional comprehensive solution is being developed (beyond the amount they have already received).

Additional proposals were considered but faced bureaucratic hurdles, such as legislative processes and other complications. The finalized framework is expedient and requires a legal and budgetary procedure from the National Insurance Institute. It has also come to light that the Director-General of the Finance Ministry has preliminarily approved the framework. Participants in the meeting agreed that the budget would be sourced from the National Insurance Institute, facilitated by an agreement with the Finance Ministry. Concluding the meeting, the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office ordered an immediate commencement of the process.

Shelly confirmed these details, emphasizing, "The message we want to convey here is our commitment and efforts to provide relief and support to the families of the kidnapped."

The present situation:

In contrast to soldiers, civilians kidnapped and held in the Gaza Strip haven’t yet received any income during their captivity. Their financial obligations like mortgages, loans, and bills continue accumulating, and their employers cannot continue paying their wages since they are not working. In recent weeks, numerous families of kidnap victims have voiced their criticism about the lack of a system addressing this issue, highlighting an urgent need for a resolution.