Netanyahu appoints Shelly to be PMO Director-General, Fuchs as Cabinet Secretary

PM Netanyahu appointed two trusted officials to important non-ministerial positions in the new government.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 19:57
PM Netanyahu at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the Knesset, December 29 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PM Netanyahu at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the Knesset, December 29 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed former Ambassador to Brazil Yossi Avraham Shelly as the Director-General of his office and United States-born attorney Yossi Fuchs as his Cabinet Secretary.

Shelly, a confidant of Netanyahu's, strengthened Israel's ties with Brazil and had a good relationship with its outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

But he made waves in Israel when he posted a picture of himself at a meal with Bolsonaro, but blacked out the lobster on the plates. Separately he accused former minister and Meretz party head Tamar Zandberg of hating Jews.

In the past, he has served as the director-general of the Beersheva Municipality and chaired the board of the Postal Authority.

A native of New York

Fuchs is a native of New York and lives in the Neve Daniel settlement in Gush Etzion. He is a former chair of the Legal Forum for the Land of Israel which was active in combatting the 2005 Gaza withdrawal and wrote a book on the legal battle to halt the evacuation of the 21 settlements that existed there.

Yossi Fuchs, Cabinet Secretary. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Yossi Fuchs, Cabinet Secretary. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

During this election, he had run for the Knesset on the Likud slate but came in 43rd place. 

After the appointment, he tweeted that he was "shaken and excited" by the opportunity to serve as cabinet secretary and thanked Netanyahu for the trust that had been placed in him.

"I will do everything in my power, humbly and diligently, so that the … government will run smoothly and advance the interests of the national camp," he wrote.



