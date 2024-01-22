Hostage deal possible, but no ‘real’ Hamas proposal, Netanyahu claims

Israel has initiated a proposal for a hostage deal but there isn’t a genuine Hamas proposal for their release, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told representatives of the captives’ families when he met with them on Monday.“There is an initiative of ours, and I will not elaborate,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke in the aftermath of a Wall Street Journal report that mediating countries of Egypt and Qatar have put forward a proposal for a three-phased 90-day process to secure the release of all the hostages that would involve an Israeli agreement to free Palestinian security prisoners and to largely withdraw IDF forces from Gaza.

The proposal stoked the largely extinguished hopes that some kind of a proposal might be in the offing.

In a special video message on Sunday night, Netanyahu described Hamas's terms to free some 132 hostages in Gaza as those of “capitulation,” adding that he “utterly” rejected them.

In his meeting with the hostage families, Netanyahu dismissed the possibility that a relevant Hamas proposal was on the table. Gaza hostage families protest on Ayalon highway on January 18, 2024 (credit: LIOR SEGEV)

"Contrary to what is being said – there is no genuine proposal by Hamas, this is not true. I will say this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect items that are certainly causing you pain,” Netanyahu stated.

An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that “Netanyahu wants very much to promote the release of hostages. Advertisement

“He is working to advance this while safeguarding the vital interests of the state, which require the destruction of the organization of sadistic murderers Hamas,” the official stated.

Netanyahu spoke as he is under increased pressure domestic pressure to make a deal, even if it means ending the war to which there is no concluding date in sight or even clear goalposts by which to measure how close or far away the IDF might to be posting Hamas from Gaza.

Labor party leader MK Merav Michaeli told her Knesset faction that “to bring our hostages home we must also be prepared to stop fighting.

“You can't keep muttering "Bringing the hostages home is above all else. You can't keep on lying by stating that "only total victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages."

“It will take a very long time to bring down Hamas, time that we do not have. And time that they don't have. And we don't have time to keep putting them in clear and immediate danger, day after day after day,” Michaeli stated.

Past decisions and where they led

For a decade, Michaeli said, she warned Netanyahu about the dangers of his policies, including his past decisions to hand the terror group “suitcases of dollars to build rocket launchers and tunnels.”

“Where were you for 10 years when we shouted and warned you?

“You can't have it both ways,” Michaeli stated.

“It's either stopping the war now or continuing it and abandoning the hostages.

You can't keep on saying both. These word games mask the obvious decision you must make. The State of Israel must clearly state that the hostages take priority,’ she stressed.

MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity) and a former IDF-Chief of Staff, told Channel 12’s Uvda program that the only way to bring those held in Gaza home was through a hostage deal.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) told his faction in the Knesset on Monday that the IDF’s military campaign was one of the tools that enabled Israel to press for a deal and that ending the war would eliminate its effectiveness.

It’s not possible to end the war prior to destroying Hamas and to secure a deal for the release of the hostages, Smotrich said.

“There is no Israeli or Jew in the world who does not feel the heart-wrenching pain and the deep sorrow over [the fate of the] innocent women, adults and children are now held captive by the Nazi murderers in Gaza,” Smotrich stated.

“Israel is obligated to do everything in its power to bring them home,” Smotrich stated.

But a “responsible leadership” must “look these dear people in the eye” and tell them that Hamas’ demands for a deal endangers the state’s nine million residents and opens the door for a repeat of the October 9 massacre.

The idea that it would be possible to halt the war for several months and then “eliminate Hamas is eye-catching science fiction” that underestimates the strength of the enemy, Smotrich said, explaining that it was the type of miscalculation that has already harmed the country’s security.

The IDF must, therefore, continue “courageously” with its campaign “despite pressure from the US and others,” he stated.