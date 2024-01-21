Netanyahu: I will not compromise on Gaza demilitarization

"Gaza must be demilitarized, under full Israeli security control. I will not compromise over the entire area west of the Jordan River," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday evening when addressing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"We continue the fight on all fronts and in all sectors," Netanyahu said. "We grant no immunity to any terrorist - neither in Gaza, nor in Lebanon, nor in Syria, nor anywhere else. Anyone attempting to harm us - we strike back."

"Regarding our hostages, we have brought back 110 of them so far, and we are committed to bringing them all back. This is one of the war's objectives, and military pressure is an essential condition for its completion.

"I work on this matter around the clock, but let it be clear: I reject the terms of Hamas," Netanyahu stated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)

'Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel'

Speaking of his weekend discussions with US President Joe Biden on the war, Netanyahu stated, "I conveyed these points to President Biden in our conversation over the weekend. I greatly appreciate the US's support for Israel, and I expressed this to the president. Nevertheless, I stand firm on our vital interests.

"I emphasized to President Biden our determination to achieve all the war's goals and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. Advertisement

"Therefore, I insist that after achieving an absolute victory, after defeating Hamas - there will be no factor in Gaza that funds terrorism, educates for terrorism, or sends terrorists," the prime minister said.

"As long as I am the Prime Minister, I will continue to stand by it. If anyone has a different stance, let them show leadership and honestly state their position to the citizens of Israel."