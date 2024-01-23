Rabbi Elkana Vizel among 21 fallen soldiers in Gaza

Rabbi Elkana Vizel was among 21 reservists whose deaths were announced by the IDF on Tuesday.

Vizel fell in one of the fiercest battles since the war started. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. in al-Muasi in central Gaza when Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade on multiple adjacent structures, along with landmines that the IDF forces had collected and brought into the buildings, which caused a total collapse that killed 19 soldiers and injured several others on Monday.

Itamar Vizel, Elkana’s twin brother (and the other half of their circus double act) wrote this heartfelt tribute to his twin on his Facebook page: “My heart refuses to believe the words I am writing. [My] twin brother - is no more. He fell heroically… in a battle in the Gaza Strip.”

He finishes with words of the song, “Shemesh” by Hanan Ben Ari: “Then you will be like the sun forever, you will be like a bird wandering in space, you, you will be my king forever, I thank you for the path you promised me."

Heartbroken friends also paid tribute to Vizel, one writing,

“I can't breathe; it is impossible to understand; the heart kicks out this hard news. Itamar - we won't forget Elkana until our last day, What a sweet man, What a heart, What a light! Unbelievable. Simply inconceivable”

Vizel, who was previously called up to fight in Gaza as a reservist in Operation Protective Edge in 2014, where he was injured in battle, spoke of his experience in a YouTube video recorded two years ago. In it, he says he made sure he had his tefillin with him before he was evacuated to safety. He also says how thankful he was to God for saving him and giving him a new lease of life.

Tragically, Vizel’s life has now ended, but his light will continue to shine on all those who knew and loved him.