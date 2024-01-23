'Barak never asked for anything': Barak Haim Ben Valid laid to rest 

Thousands of Rishon LeZion residents braved the pouring rain on Tuesday to escort Barak Haim Ben Valid to his burial. Ben Valid, who died at the age of 33, served as a squad commander in Battalion 6261 of Brigade 261. He left behind his wife Anna, his young daughter Noga, aged three and a half, as well as his parents Avi and Yaffa, and two brothers Eilon and Noam.

Feelings of national pride

As the family departed from their home to the cemetery, many residents, waving Israeli flags, joined in their procession. During the funeral, Ben Valid's father Avi delivered a heartfelt eulogy: "Barak never asked for anything. He lived his life by the book. On days like today, he would have been surfing in the sea. The last time he took a vacation, I wanted to visit him – but he had gone to Jerusalem. He was a child of talent and humility.

"I hope for the return of the captives and the restoration of our border communities so that in two years, we can enjoy the sight of the anemones together.'

Barak's sister Noam shared her grief as well: "My dear Barak, a hero with a heart of gold. How can one find the words to say goodbye? You were the best son, brother, and father. You chose the most beautiful wife, and together, you brought into this world little Noga, who is just like you.

"It's hard to believe that it's you who lies here, wrapped in a flag and tallit. Please watch over us."