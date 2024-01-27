Will Israel's spirit of resilience endure after Gaza war ends?

‘Do you know what the problem is?” my colleague Yoav asked me at work the other day. “The whole world has moved on, while we remain stuck on October 7, wallowing in the sorrow, pain, anger, and indignation.”

This description is only partially accurate: While the rest of the world has naturally moved on to other issues and difficulties, many Israelis find themselves ensnared in the enormous pit that opened up on October 7.

But it’s not completely accurate to assert that Israel is still enveloped in a state of shock and sorrow. Certain segments of Israel’s population have experienced a distinct state of mind since October 7, primarily the men and women who were called up to emergency reserve duty for over 110 days, both within Gaza and in other locations.

Their perspective differs significantly, and only now are they beginning to return home for a brief respite of a few weeks, aware that they will likely be called back to the front in Gaza.

What is interesting, though, is that as they engage in conversations with other Israelis around them, they come to the realization that people back home, who have not been directly involved in active combat, have undergone an entirely different experience.

The IDF reservists vividly describe the exceptional motivation and remarkable fighting spirit exhibited by IDF soldiers. While we at home may feel like we are surviving in a state of mild depression, the reservists describe a completely different reality – one of progress, active engagement in combat, and daily achievement of goals.

They've also conveyed something that many of us at home might have sensed at the war's outset, but gradually lost touch with as it unfolded. They discuss the profound sense of unity experienced by soldiers in combat units, a feeling that permeates every moment of their day. A genuine unity that, unfortunately, seems to manifest in Israel only during times of war.

Comradery between usually opposing communities

The IDF combat units consist of soldiers from settlements in Judea and Samaria, who stand shoulder to shoulder with Tel Avivians, kibbutznikim and soldiers from other cities. We witness Israelis, on radio programs and TV broadcasts, volunteering and collaborating in ways that we believed were no longer possible in today’s modern era.

This has been a breath of fresh air after the past year, during which the politicians did everything in their power to make us forget that we were capable of such teamwork.

If you were to go to Tel Aviv or Jerusalem today, you probably would not sense anything out of the ordinary. In January, anyway, the streets are a little emptier than usual since it’s the cold and rainy season. The next time you find yourself in a city, strike up a conversation with a person on the street, in a shop, or on the bus, and ask them how they are doing. They will probably sigh, then mumble a sentence or two, saying something like, “I’m fine, but...” or “I’m fine, considering the circumstances.”

Even four months later, people still cannot quite find the words to describe what they are feeling. One thing is clear – Israelis are grappling with a complex array of feelings in the aftermath of the events that occurred on October 7. Many people are angry, while others feel humiliated.

Some harbor an unyielding desire for revenge, and others are simply saddened. Mainly concerning what happened, but also about what the future holds for us as a nation, because, in essence, none of us knows what lies ahead. The statements emanating from the mouths of Israel’s elected officials are rife with contradictions and conflicting messages.

In my opinion, the lyrics of a song by Israeli rock band HaYehudim captures the prevailing feeling in Israel today: “How is it that I’m looking for an answer, but I just can’t find one?”

President Isaac Herzog delivered a speech at the ceremony marking the Knesset’s 75th anniversary. This was meant to be a joyous occasion, celebrating Israel’s democracy, which has flourished over the past seven-and-a-half decades. However, a somber tone now permeates everything.

Herzog addressed a critical issue where the people look up at their elected officials, who seem impervious to the nation’s dynamic spirit. “One cannot speak of mutual respect and unity, if the Knesset fails to play a central role in this transformation,” Herzog said.

“The transformations sought by the nation and the grieving families must also permeate through to the Knesset. It must become a commandment etched on the walls of this esteemed institution. It is our duty to the people of the State of Israel, and particularly for this generation, to be worthy.”

This is arguably one of the most challenging issues currently confronting the State of Israel and its citizens. We would like to witness a leadership that steers the nation toward authentic transformation, leaving behind the political ailments that have surfaced during the current war. A leadership that prioritizes the unification of all Israeli citizens. This is not just a political necessity but an existential imperative.

We have faced great hardships throughout the course of the war, and there is no indication that the road ahead will become any easier. IDF reservists express that they have experienced a decline in their fortitude and resilience since returning home from the front. “We have come home to recuperate and regain inner strength, but unfortunately the negative discourse we have encountered has only served to weaken our morale.”

It is evident that the anticipated change we have been longing for here in Israel will not come as expected, coming down from the leaders to the citizens, but, rather, in the opposite direction, rising from the citizens up to the leaders. Ordinary Israelis, once led to believe they were each other’s enemies, are now discovering that they are not only true brothers, but blood brothers, willing to take a bullet for someone who, just four months ago, was branded by their Knesset leaders as a traitor, as someone who was undermining the State of Israel.

This is a challenging transformation, and it is not a familiar experience here in Israel. While it is true that Israel has experienced protest movements in the past, like the 2011 social protest led by young people, their leadership quickly integrated into politics, becoming politicians from the mainstream. Unfortunately, these leaders vanished almost as swiftly as they emerged, as the destructive discourse and insincere behavior prevalent in Israeli politics pose a threat to those attempting to foster a cohesive dialogue in society.

In other words, we are likely to witness politicians and their associates tarnishing the reputations and vilifying individuals who attempt to establish a unified discourse in Israeli society. These forces within Israeli society can be lethal and malicious, and to confront them, one needs to be resilient and possess a robust resistance to toxic political discourse. Nothing terrifies politicians in positions of power more than civic organizations that are not explicitly aligned with a particular political faction.

The prevailing sentiment also arises from the fact that Israeli decision-makers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have failed to articulate a clear vision for the ongoing war. On the one hand, many Israelis believe that this war must be transformative, a game changer that will clearly demonstrate a shift in the balance between Israel and its neighboring enemies. However, when they observe their leaders, they notice that the country is being governed with outdated methods, under familiar pressures, and lacking a visionary approach. The lack of a substantial and thorough discussion within the emergency security cabinet regarding Israel’s plans for the aftermath of the war in Gaza is utterly unacceptable.

There is a general consensus that the main goal, after more than 110 days of fighting, is to destroy Hamas. However, we have not heard any answers to questions such as, who will replace Hamas? Will Gaza be governed by Israeli citizens, as is being suggested by right-wing governmental officials, who talk about reestablishing Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip? Netanyahu has suggested that Israel control all security-related matters, but has not mentioned who will manage day-to-day affairs in the vacuum left by Hamas. Alternatively, according to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s proposal, local Gazan civilians would work in cooperation with Israel and international forces to manage and rehabilitate the Strip.

The lack of responses to these crucial questions, and the heightened uncertainty permeating our lives at this moment, have only intensified the prevailing anxiety. The psychological state of most Israeli citizens since October 7 is best described as complex. However, the excuse that our enemies might be eavesdropping, and we must not let them know what Israel is planning, is not an acceptable excuse for the absence of a proper plan of action. This rationale may be relevant when it comes to military actions, but it doesn’t justify the lack of a defined time frame for allowing Israelis from Israel’s southern and northern borders to return home. We deserve to receive answers now.

Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” is a hymn of hope. The first words of the chorus are: “Our hope is not yet lost.” And that is true; we have not lost all hope. We Israelis believe that we will be able to continue living here, thrive, and develop the land – Jews and Arabs together, even after this heavy blow.

This hope is being generated by all of us – Israel’s citizens, who have come together with a spirit of resilience on the war front, as well as on the home front, where so many people are volunteering and working hard to create a sense of good-hearted kindness and togetherness.

The time has come for Israel’s elected representatives to align themselves with this movement instead of impeding it, as the grassroots movement has already gained momentum.

The writer is Army Radio’s political and diplomatic correspondent.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.