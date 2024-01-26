Nearly four months have passed since Hamas conducted the most cruel, treacherous, and barbaric attack on Israel. The pain still runs deep among the Israeli citizens, particularly for those who have lost someone. Yet, it's always impressive how resilient the Israeli people are. It would be wrong to say that life is back to "how it used to be" – because it won't be the same after October 7. At least as long as Hamas is not finally defeated and the bloodshed comes to an end. But it always impresses me anew how Israel deals with this situation and still is able to somehow live an everyday life.

October 7 also left its mark on Europe. In my home country, Austria, the outrage and shock were immense. Israel and Austria share a long history. Considering the unspeakable atrocities of National Socialism in World War II, Austria bears a special historical responsibility in the fight against antisemitism and solidarity with Israel. A responsibility that I, as Chancellor, have always taken very seriously.

During my time in government, we have implemented many important measures for the small but very lively Jewish community in Austria. For example, we have declared the security of Israel as state doctrine, granted descendants of Holocaust survivors the right to Austrian citizenship, adopted a law to guarantee a budget for the Jewish community and built the Shoah Name of Walls in Vienna, a memorial bearing the names of 64,000 Jews murdered by the Nazis in Austria. I admit that I say all this with a certain degree of pride in my country, because Austria has become a pioneer within the European Union when it comes to the fight against antisemitism.

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gives in Vienna, Austria, December 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

However, recent events show: The fight against antisemitism is never complete but must be vigorously continued every single day. For the initial solidarity with the Israeli population quickly turned in the opposite direction on the streets of many capitals. At some pro-Palestine demonstrations being held across the world, Jewish institutions were vandalized, and antisemitic slogans chanted. When I saw these images, I was deeply shocked. Unfortunately, the fact that this mindset still exists in Europe and all over the world is nothing new. It is an intolerable and unacceptable reality that Jews today are afraid to go to certain parts of European metropolises like in Malmö for example. This situation has worsened in recent years for a number of reasons.

Antisemitic attacks due to lack of integration

Many violent antisemitic attacks in Europe’s major cities today are a result of a lack of integration. A truth, that – at least in Europe – many politicians do not want to admit. On the other hand, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen a rise in right-wing conspiracy theories, which also often harbor deeply antisemitic ideas. But there is also a great deal of hostility towards Israel and antisemitic ideologies within the left and communist scene that must be clearly recognized too. The conclusion is clear: antisemitism has many faces.

It can come from the right; it can come from the left. It can be domestic, as in Europe for centuries; but it can also be imported. Given the multi-dimensional nature of antisemitism, the response to it also cannot be one-dimensional, but must be comprehensive. This includes not only educational efforts like promoting awareness for Jewish history, the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitism in schools, workplaces and other public institutions. There is also a need for clear legislative and legal action against extremism and terrorism. Dangerous ideologies must be nipped in the bud and should not even be given the chance to spread.

However, the best path to a peaceful coexistence is to create mutual understanding and build bridges. This applies on a small scale, such as at the community level, as well as on a larger scale. In the Middle East, we are currently witnessing one of the most successful “bridge-building projects” in recent history: the Abraham Accords. Advertisement

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements facilitated by the United States in 2020, normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The accords mark a significant shift in the diplomatic landscape of the Middle East, fostering cooperation and dialogue in the region.

If history has taught us anything, it's that hate can quietly exist for a long time before it suddenly explodes. This kind of hate is often hard to notice until it's too late. That's why today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we should remember not just the unimaginable atrocities of the National Socialists, but also stay aware of how quickly antisemitic thoughts can lead to harmful words, and then to violence.

But looking at Europe’s history for example, very few would have believed that peace and cooperation would be possible after a long period of conflict. Although the situation is difficult and has become even more so since October 7, I still hope that the path of cooperation and dialogue will also prevail in the Middle East.

The writer is a former chancellor of the Republic of Austria.