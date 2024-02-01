Israeli schools near Gaza border to reopen as war on Hamas progresses

The IDF announced on Thursday that schools can now reopen in southern Israel close to the Gaza border due to the improved security situation achieved by the IDF achieving operational control in key parts of Gaza and a major reduction in rocket fire.

The change is expected to transform the return to southern Israel of massive numbers of civilians who fled when the war started in October.

On January 1, the IDF announced that residents of six Gaza border towns, which were between four to seven kilometers from the border, would start returning home for the first time since October 7.

The first towns that the IDF had cleared to go back were three in the Ashkelon corridor, followed by three in the Sha'ar Hanegev region.

Since then, thousands of residents returned to their homes, but have had no schooling for their children, and many others held off going back because of the lack of schooling.

Despite the change, each town is being addressed individually, and there are towns in the Shaar Hanegev and Eshkol regions that still are not yet permitted to open schooling.

Part of the schooling issue relates to how many people are allowed to gather together.

With the IDF dropping the danger level from Level 2 to Level 3, now 100 people are allowed to congregate indoors together and up to 300 outdoors, whereas before, the limits were 50 indoors and only 100 outdoors, which made running schools difficult or impossible.

Generally, the IDF has been first allowing town residents to return to areas that are closer to northern Gaza, where the IDF already has had stronger control for longer, whereas Israeli towns that are closer to southern Gaza will need to wait longer, according to new gains the IDF expects to make.

Next, towns that are zero to four kilometers from Gaza are expected to need to wait longer to return.

Regarding a much larger number of towns which were zero to four kilometers from Gaza, Hamas managed to destroy a more significant amount of houses and infrastructure, which will take longer to rebuild before residents can return.

No expectation for Israeli northern schools to reopen before summer break

At the same time, the IDF said that there is no expectation of an opportunity to reopen schools for northern border residents.

There has also not been any process of starting to return northern residents, given that the IDF has not yet succeeded in reducing Hezbollah's rocket or anti-tank missile fire.

Further, there are still expectations that Israel may decide to go into a general war with Hezbollah to reduce the long-term threat it presents to the country, in which case it would be counterproductive to have residents return to a place where they would be more vulnerable.

After all of these considerations, the difference between continuing to return to more routine life in the South versus no positive movement in the North is expected to lead to heightened criticism of the government and the IDF.