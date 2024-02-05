Gallant: Rafah is no place to hide for Hamas, over 50% Hamas beaten

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said that there is no place where Hamas can hide, including Rafah.

He said the IDF has beaten more than half of Hamas's forces.

In addition, at an organizational level, he said the victory was larger, having taken apart 18 of Hamas's 24 battalions.

Gallant said that three of four Khan Yunis battalions have been taken apart, with the fourth in western Khan Yunis on the verge of falling. IDF troops continue to battle against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, February 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Tracking Hamas leadership

He added that the IDF can now move throughout Gaza quickly and without almost any resistance.

Moreover, he said that continuing military attacks, including to Rafah and the Deir Al Balah part of central Gaza, will lead to returning the hostages held by Hamas.

Further, Gallant said IDF forces have recently found new intelligence to track Hamas's leader and the hostages.

He also noted that the "Hamas leadership is escaping from the IDF" and that Hamas's Gaza chief, Yahya Sinwar has become a "fugitive terrorist, moving from place to place."