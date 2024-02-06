Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC on Monday.

"Hamas must be inflicted with a complete and inexplicable defeat," Ohana told Sullivan. "This is a critical time for the future of the entire region. Iran must feel the strength of the determination of the free world."

He continued by expressing his appreciation for US support since the beginning of the war and efforts to return the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, including US citizens.

"Israel is committed to the return of all the hostages and Hamas's defeat," he continued. "No Israeli will agree to return to reality before October 7, not in the Western Negev settlements nor the northern border.

"This reality will no longer be possible. What we have to do right now is to inflict a complete and inexplicable defeat on Hamas. This is the same terrorism operated by Iran, the head of the snake, which operates its proxies against US forces, Israel, and the free world in the Middle East and also endangers the freedom of international navigation. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in his meeting with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, with several Israeli MKs and families of Gaza hostages, February 5, 2024. (credit: NATAN WEIL/GPO)

"These are critical days that may determine the fate of the entire region. The axis of evil Hamas-Hezbollah-Houthis, Iran's leadership must feel the strength of the determination of the free world in the form of a diplomatic and military iron wall."

Ohana's upcoming meeting with US officials

Later that day, Ohana met with US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas along with families of kidnapped hostages. Israeli MKs Yuli Edelstein (Likud), Idan Roll (Yesh Atid), and Efrat Rayten (Labor).

Ohana is also set to meet his US counterpart Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill alongside his delegation.