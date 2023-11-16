In the tapestry of Jewish life, each thread – Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, or otherwise – contributes to the strength and vibrancy of our people. Today, more than ever, it is imperative for all currents of Judaism to weave together in unity. Our history is a poignant testament to the power of solidarity; it is the fortress that has protected our values, culture, and very existence throughout millennia of challenges.

Antisemitism, a scourge that knows no boundaries of geography or time, continues to rear its vile head, striking blindly and brutally. It does not differentiate between the strands of Judaism; rather, it targets the Jew indiscriminately.

The heinous murder of Paul Kessler, who died following a recent altercation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Los Angeles, is a stark reminder of this brutal truth. He was not attacked for his denomination, but for the simple, immutable fact that he was a Jew. Those who perpetrate crimes against our people are unconcerned with our internal divisions; they see us as one. And in the face of such blind hatred, our response, too, must be unified.

People from the Jewish Agency together with volunteers from the TEN project moments before taking off. (credit: Barak Avraham/Beyachad)

Diaspora Jews' contributions to Israel are not limited by sector, identity

The contributions made by the Diaspora to Israel’s well-being are not parceled out along denominational lines; they are acts of altruism toward the collective Jewish homeland. When an ultra-Orthodox benefactor from Brooklyn, donates thousands of ceramic vests and flight tickets to IDF reservists called to service, he is motivated by a shared Jewish identity rather than by any specific Jewish stream affiliation. These gestures, whether they take the form of prayer or philanthropy, reinforce our connections and strengthen the entire nation of Israel.

As a member of the Knesset, I’ve seen the strength in the diversity of our global Jewish community. Now, more than ever, in the face of rising antisemitism and global instability, it’s essential to embrace our differences as a multifaceted unity. Our shared heritage and faith are a call to action – Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh (all of Israel is responsible for one another). Israel must be not only a homeland, but a welcoming home for all Jews. In doing so, we reaffirm Israel’s founding vision as a diverse, inclusive homeland for every Jew, a beacon of hope and unity in a fragmented world.

The writer is an MK on behalf of Yesh Atid.