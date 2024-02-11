Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview aired on Sunday that "enough" of the 132 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza are alive to justify Israel's ongoing war in the region.

Asked how many of the hostages are still alive, Netanyahu said "enough to warrant the kind of efforts that we're doing.

"We're going to try to do our best to get all those who are alive back and, frankly, also the bodies of the dead," he said in the interview with ABC's "This Week" program.

Netanyahu also said that one Palestinian civilian has been killed for every Hamas fighter killed in Gaza.

In contrast, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims that about 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the conflict began in October. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on February 7, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Hamas does not differentiate between combatants and civilians

Hamas, in reporting the death toll in Gaza, does not differentiate between combatants and civilians. Early this month, the IDF said it had killed 10,000 Hamas terrorists and wounded another 10,000.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis and took around 250 hostages back to Gaza in an October 7 assault that triggered the conflict.