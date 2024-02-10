Global opposition to Netanyahu's plan for IDF military campaign in Rafah

The international community, including Israel’s staunch allies the United States and Germany, have publicly opposed IDF plans to launch a military operation against Hamas in Gaza’s Rafah.

Egypt has warned that its 1979 peace treaty with Israel could be at risk, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Egypt stressed on Saturday that it would not allow any mass displacement of Palestinians into its territory. "There is limited space and great risk in putting Rafah under further military escalation due to the growing number of Palestinians there," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, warning that an escalation would have "dire consequences.”

Saudi Arabia and Jordan called for the United Nations Security Council to intervene.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi posed on X, “Another bloodbath in Gaza cannot be allowed. An Israeli attack on 1.5m Palestinians already facing inhumane conditions in Rafah will cause a massacre of innocent people." An Israeli tank stands amid the rubble as Palestinians flee Khan Yunis on January 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA) “The [Security Council], the whole world, must prevent it [and] end an aggression that has stained our collective humanity,” Safadi wrote.

Opponents see IDF plans causing humanitarian catastrophe

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday that “a large-scale IDF offensive in Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe in the making. The people of #Gaza cannot vanish into thin air.” Advertisement

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote on X, “Reports of an Israeli military offensive on Rafah are alarming. It would have catastrophic consequences worsening the already dire humanitarian situation & the unbearable civilian toll.

Rafah, which is located by Gaza’s border with Egypt, has hosted many of the Palestinians who fled from their homes in the north to escape Israel’s military campaign against Hamas that began after the October 7 attack.

It’s estimated that over 1.3 million Palestinians are in that area, which is also a Hamas stronghold and territory through which the terror group has smuggled weapons into the enclave.

The situation is made more complicated by Egypt’s refusal to allow Palestinians to flee across the border into its country, fearing that the displacement would become permanent.

The timing of the operation just before the month-long Ramadan holiday that begins on March 10 forces the IDF into a tight schedule for the operation lest it run into the holiday, which has in the past been an explosive period for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to the WSJ an Egyptian delegation was in Israel Friday to warn against a Rafah military operation or the displacement of Palestinians into the Sinai desert.

Egypt, according to the WSJ, has also warned Hamas that if it doesn’t reach a deal for the release of 136 hostages held in Gaza within two weeks, Israel would proceed with its military operation in Rafah.

On Friday afternoon the Prime Minister’s Office said “It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war without eliminating Hamas, and by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah.”

It acknowledged the importance of protecting innocent Palestinians. “It is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat,” the PMO said.

“Therefore, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the IDF and the security establishment to submit to the Cabinet a combined plan for evacuating the population and destroying the battalions.”

While in Tel Aviv last week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli officials about the US concern regarding the operation.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby bluntly told reporters that the US opposed it unless there was a credible plan that would protect civilians and prevent their deaths.

On Saturday, Baerbock wrote on X, “Israel must defend itself against Hamas. At the same time, it must do whatever it can to alleviate civilian suffering. That's why another humanitarian pause is needed, also to finally get the hostages home. How to get there will be on my agenda when I visit Israel next week.”

The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Netanyahu's plans aimed to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

"Taking this step threatens security and peace in the region and the world. It crosses all red lines," it stated.

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian truce.

"It is time to have a humanitarian ceasefire before a gigantic tragedy develops in Gaza if we have the same kind of intensity of military operations in Gaza that we have seen in Khan Younis and other parts of Gaza territory. I mean, the same in Rafah, then.”

Reuters contributed to this report.