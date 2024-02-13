As IDF soldiers continued to operate in west Khan Yunis and push forward their offensive, the soldiers of the 7th Armored Brigade killed over 30 terrorists in clashes in the city, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Tuesday morning.

Paratroopers killed terrorists who attempted to hide themselves among the civilian population, and soldiers in the 414 Nesher Intelligence Battalion identified and killed terrorists carrying explosives on motorcycles.

When one of the terrorists was spotted pointing a gun at an IDF vehicle, the soldiers reacted immediately and killed the terrorist.

Combat soldiers increase operational control of Khan Yunis

The combat soldiers in the 7th Armored Brigade continued deeper into Khan Yunis, increasing the operational control of the area, carrying out raids on terrorist infrastructures, and performing sniper ambushes and patrols.

The firepower of the 98th Division’s firepower targeted attacks at two ammunition warehouses located within terrorist homes. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, February 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

While continuing operations in the center of Gaza, combat soldiers in the Nahal Brigade killed approximately ten terrorists during the past few days.

As part of the operations, the brigade's firepower identified a group of terrorists entering a building in which they were preparing to launch an anti-tank missile at the IDF.

Within minutes, the terrorists were surrounded, and a combat aircraft killed all the terrorists in the group.