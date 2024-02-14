The two hostages that were rescued from Gaza, Fernando Marman and Luis Norbeto Har, were released from the Sheba Medical Center on Wednesday, the hospital said.

The two are in stable condition, according to the hospital, but also said that it was clear that neither of them was treated with the medication promised by France and Qatar. The two had also lost a notable amount of weight. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum hadn't received any indication until the hostages' release from the hospital that the promised medicines were indeed given to them.

The two had suffered from severe starvation and poor hygiene conditions.

Har also suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, and doctors had to balance his medication before release. The family members have not yet told them about the October 7 massacre and the 131 days of war in Gaza.

Undergoing medical examinations

Marman and Har underwent medical examinations with their family members by their side during their hospitalization. The Sheba Medical Center's virtual hospital will continue to communicate with the released hostages via video calls. An IDF helicopter returning the freed Hamas hostages Fernando Marman and Luis Norbeto Har. February 12, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Meeting with the rescued hostages and their medical treatment further illustrated the accumulated damage from 129 days in captivity, and the signs of captivity are evident on their bodies and in their souls," the hospital said. "It is clear now more than ever that every day is an existential danger for the abductees, and they must all be returned now."

Over 130 hostages remain in Gaza as of Wednesday, with many of them needing medical treatment. The hospital said that some of the hostages remaining suffer from asthma or diabetes, with others needing drugs for cardiovascular diseases. Some of the hostages are short-sighted and need glasses, especially in the dark conditions in the Hamas tunnels, where vision is even more difficult than usual.