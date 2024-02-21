White House: Israeli military operation in Rafah would be a ‘disaster’

The White House warned, on Tuesday, against an Israeli military operation in Gaza, the Associated Press reported.

Claiming any misstep in potential operations in the densely populated city of Rafah would be a “disaster,” National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Israel needed to take into account the safety of Palestinian refugees taking residence in the city.

Potential operations in Rafah have been the source of widespread international condemnation. Recently, 26 out of 27 countries in the EU voted against IDF operations in Rafah.

Why might the IDF be intent on operations in Rafah?

The IDF recently rescued two hostages, kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, from captivity in Rafah. Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 18, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Fernando Marman and Luis Norbeto Har had been rescued from the second floor of a building in Rafah, heavily guarded by Hamas terrorists.

Hamas has also confirmed that they have military capabilities in the location.

The Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, acknowledged in an interview with Al Jazeera that Hamas still had capabilities in Rafah, according to a recap of the interview posted to the Hamas Telegram channel.