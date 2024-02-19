Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza: Hamas has 'capabilities in Rafah'

The Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, acknowledged in an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday that Hamas still had capabilities in Rafah, according to a recap of the interview posted to the Hamas Telegram channel.

Al-Hayya led the Hamas delegation in the Cairo ceasefire talks earlier this month, Reuters reported at the time.

"Netanyahu retreated last week from what he had agreed to in the Paris paper, and I say that the occupation today is prolonging the battle with lies and hopes that will not be reached," Hamas quoted al-Hayya as saying on Monday.

Al-Qassam Brigades still in Rafah

"Sometimes, he says the high price demanded by the movement in exchange for prisoners, and sometimes, he says he wants to dismantle the resistance and what remains of the capabilities of Al-Qassam in Rafah," he added.

Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades are the military wing of the terror organization. Hamas politburo member Khalil al-Hayya attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria October 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

In recent weeks, Israel has called for a military operation in Rafah in order to destroy Hamas's remaining battalions there.

In December, al-Hayya told Al Jazeera that the terror group conditioned the release of the hostages on the end of the Israeli "aggression."