Solidarity for Israel in crisis unlike anything else in the world - opinion

I have been a fundraiser in both the United States and Israel for over 15 years, dedicating my efforts to causes in Israel. Throughout this time, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with donors from all corners of the globe. However, the past year has been truly unprecedented.

The beginning of 2023 brought about anti-reform protests in Israel and a crisis among US donors who felt that Israel’s democratic foundations were under threat.

The October 7 Hamas massacre, the ensuing Israel-Gaza War, and a sharp rise in antisemitism across the US changed everything. Amid the tragedy and heartbreak, and the shock of realizing that “Never Again” had indeed occurred again, the American Jewish community underwent a profound transformation, shifting from disillusionment to unwavering support for Israel almost overnight.

Jewish communities across the US and beyond swiftly mobilized to support Israel through calls, letters, social media, and fundraising. Volunteers of all ages traveled to Israel to aid hundreds of nonprofit organizations meeting critical needs on the home front. In just two months, the Jewish Federations of North America raised over $700 million in emergency funding – double the amount of the largest emergency campaign during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Jews worldwide echoed the sentiment Am Yisrael Chai – the nation of Israel lives.

Just before the outbreak of war, I assumed the role of CEO at Friends of Alyn Hospital. Alyn, Israel’s sole pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation center, was a microcosm of the outpouring of support from friends all over the world. FLAGS, CANDLES, flowers, and a teddy bear with a sign that reads ‘Return the hostages home immediately!’ are placed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Alyn’s famous “Wheels of Love” bicycle ride to raise funds and awareness for the hospital was scheduled to begin on October 23 from pastoral Kibbutz Be’eri, located one and a half miles from the Gaza border. Be’eri was decimated on October 7. Families were burned inside their homes, others were murdered, and many were brutally kidnapped to Gaza.

Fundraisers were organized worldwide to support Israel after October 7

The ride was canceled, but this did not stop the many participants living outside of Israel from immediately organizing alternate rides all over the world to raise funds for Alyn and show solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. Alyn’s “Heels of Love” hike, scheduled for February 27, has similarly garnered unprecedented backing.

The hospital’s PELE division, which develops custom solutions for children in rehabilitation, quickly adapted to provide critical solutions for the numerous wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation across the country. Solidarity missions, including a poignant visit from the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, a PELE partner, were moved to tears when they witnessed first-hand the remarkable resilience of our people.

It is unfortunate that we need a crisis of the magnitude of October 7 to bring the global Jewish community together. But at times like this, it is heartening to know that we are not alone in our mission. It is profoundly moving to know that our brothers and sisters in the US and all over the world have stepped up in the most remarkable way, demonstrating the true power of compassion and unity.

This moment is defining for Israel and the Jewish people. I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone standing shoulder to shoulder with us, united in our shared commitment to reimagining and rebuilding a brighter and more inclusive future for us all. Am Yisrael Chai.

The writer is the executive director of Friends of Alyn Hospital in Jerusalem.