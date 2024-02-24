Israel, US, Egypt, Qatar agree upon updated Paris hostage deal outline

During the meeting in Paris between the representatives of the United States, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, a new and updated outline for the deal for the release of hostages was agreed upon - this is what two sources familiar with the contents of the talks said on Saturday.

The Israeli delegation, which included the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronan Bar, and representatives of the IDF, Maj.-Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Maj.-Gen. Oren Seter, returned to Israel early Saturday morning.

Two sources familiar with the contents of the talks stated today that there has been progress in the negotiations to the extent that it might allow a transition to negotiations on the details of the agreement, such as the number and identity of the prisoners who will be released as part of a deal.

Now, the war cabinet is expected to receive an update from the negotiating team and decide on further steps, this may happen as early as tonight.

A source familiar with the negotiations emphasized that progress to more detailed negotiations depends on the ability of the mediators to get Hamas to agree to the new framework established at the meeting in Paris.

An opportunity to negotiate

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the decision to send a delegation to the talks in Paris was intended to give an opportunity to negotiate a deal for the release of the abductees.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added and said that he believed that dealing with hostages now would bring an end to the war and prevent the destruction of Hamas.

The war cabinet approved the departure of the negotiating team after President Biden's senior adviser, Brett McGurk, visited Israel yesterday.

During his talks in Israel, McGurk said that progress had been made in the negotiations between the Qatari and Egyptian mediators and Hamas regarding a possible hostage deal, and therefore, it is important that Israel send a delegation to the talks in Paris and conduct serious negotiations, according to three sources who commented on the details.