How will ICJ genocide report, IDF chief lawyer letter impact war crimes debate?- analysis

A number of major events have just taken place or are about to take place regarding the significant battle over war crimes allegations against Israel.

In the coming days, Israel will deliver its first alleged war crimes update, this time to the International Court of Justice, though it appears that the report will remain confidential for now.

The ICJ on January 26 ordered Israel to deliver the report within 30 days.

This major event comes only days after IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi sent a letter to the entire military warning that the IDF had entered a new stage. In this new stage, disciplinary and allegedly criminal issues, which may have moved forward slowly to date because of the war, will finally move forward in a more serious way.

The nearly simultaneous timing of these two events was no coincidence.

On February 12, the Jerusalem Post reported that the IDF plans to produce a larger interim report of sorts on its alleged war crimes probes of its soldiers in late March-early April. Israeli soldiers seen operating in the Gaza Strip, February 24, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Though only an interim report, this will be even more comprehensive than the ICJ report coming out this week.

The decision to produce such an interim report relates to the necessity to produce this week's ICJ report, likely additional ICJ reports, and most importantly, a report to the US around March 23.

Part of the interim report process has included vetting the files for cases which involved higher numbers of alleged civilian casualties or which had received greater media attention. These could include incidents in which the IDF allegedly mistakenly killed journalists in Lebanon with no suspected terror ties.

Another part of the process involved categorizing files by how far along the initial probes were as well as how quickly they might be able to be advanced toward arriving at initial decisions or at least in-depth public updates.

A part of the problem is that if after the 2014 Gaza conflict, the IDF performed 500 initial probes and 32 full criminal probes, the scope of the current war so dwarfs that conflict, that the IDF is expected to have to perform many thousands or more initial reviews to decide how many criminal probes are necessary.

Moving forward with an interim report on select high profile cases was a move designed to address concerns about progress and transparency in war crimes probes.

In early February, the US announced that Israel would have 45 days, until around March 23, to file a report on its war crimes probes and compliance with international law, should it want US arms to continue to flow to it.

Some notable cases which have been featured in the media and might find their way into the upcoming IDF reports could be a case where an IDF doctor has essentially accused his co-soldiers of murdering an arrested and unarmed Hamas terrorist while in custody as well as mistakenly detaining a group of Palestinians for over a week without performing a proper check to ensure the correct identity of the arrestees.

In early February, Yediot Ahronot’s Nachum Barnea reported that an IDF doctor had treated a wounded and neutralized Hamas prisoner, only to later see him executed without cause by an IDF soldier who was guarding him.

The Post has learned that until the IDF doctor spoke to Barnea, the IDF did not know that he was a potentially relevant witness.

The Hamas operative killed

Some within the IDF believe that he may not have actually been present at the moment when the Hamas prisoner was killed, and that this is why none of the other soldiers thought to mention him, and why he did not see the potential danger that the Hamas prisoner posed.

Alternatively, the other soldiers may have left him out, realizing he would go against their narrative, and the doctor may have gone to Barnea believing that the IDF would not fairly assess the incident without outside pressure.

In any event, the Post has learned that the accused soldier said that the Hamas prisoner was not handcuffed and had picked up a sharp object from the ground, standing only a few steps away from the soldier.

Further, the IDF said that the soldier was arrested within 24 hours and that it quickly took his and relevant other soldiers’ narratives down, with no real change in their narratives from their immediate versus their later reactions.

In contrast, in cases where IDF soldiers have been convicted of manslaughter or negligent homicide, such as the Elor Azaria or Ben Deri cases, usually the soldier changes narratives over time.

Another case which got media attention was a Haaretz report in early February that seven Palestinian victims were detained in IDF military courts for eight days by mistake for crimes where they were the victims.

Simply put, the IDF has arrested so many thousands of Palestinians so fast, that it has switched from processing initial judicial hearings within 48 hours to within eight days.

This means that completely innocent Palestinians could – and in at least one case did - have no recourse at all to prove their innocence and could be stuck in prison for more than a week for essentially no reason.

The Post understands that the IDF position is that the explosion of terror threats with the advent of the war left the IDF no choice but to conduct mass arrests, and that there was no way to keep up initial judicial proceedings happening within 48 hours.

That said, the IDF position is that it has significantly increased the number of IDF prosecutors and judges, drawing on reservists, to try to catch up and process the cases more efficiently.

One idea that the IDF could consider would be having prosecutors intervene in probes more often.

In some cases, not only do the judges not see the cases prepared by the police for eight days, but even the prosecutors do not.

If the prosecutors broadened the volume of cases in which they more carefully supervise police, they might catch more errors earlier.

The reports might also at some point address widespread media reports of soldiers stealing Palestinians’ possessions – meaning taking them for personal use instead of turning them over to responsible authorities.