The chase continues: IDF arrives at 'Room 6,' where Sinwar left evidence and quickly escaped

Sinwar was surprised by the IDF's maneuver deep into Palestinian territory, according to a statement released by senior security officials on Wednesday. The Hamas leader intended to conduct fighting from an underground fortified base called "Room 6," which was equipped for extended stays with military personnel and communications lines, according to IDF intel.

"Sinwar plans and acts accordingly to each situation and doesn't necessarily trust those around him," the military source said. "He will make mistakes, and we need to be there or in proximity to recognize it."

Now, he moves from place to place and plans his actions accordingly. "The distance between us and him will be shortened by one mistake too many of his."

The hunt for Sinwar

According to a senior security official, Yahya Sinwar planned to conduct the war as he moved through the underground infrastructure in Gaza City, constantly moving underground according to developments in the situation. Therefore, he built the tunnels while focusing on a prolonged stay in the densely woven tunnels and was surprised when the IDF began to maneuver deep into Palestinian territory.

The source also added that Sinwar was surprised every time. Left with no choice, he decided to move the focus of his activity, command, and control efforts towards the Khan Yunis area, pushing him to move from point to point underground using strategic tunnels.

"Room 6" is the name of the fortified center Sinwar arrived at. "Room 6" is an underground hub dug very deep compared to other Hamas tunnels. The center includes living rooms, security guards, communication lines, and a diverse number of openings meant to trick the IDF and intelligence forces.

As soon as Sinwar realized that the IDF was closing in on him quickly, the military source said, he decided to leave several locations, one after the other, hastily. In each case, he left behind money, documents, and other tell-tale signs that he was there.

Increasing pressure

According to the analysis of the findings discovered by the IDF's special forces, engineering, and intelligence agencies, it appears that Sinwar feels enormous pressure. "Sinwar conducts himself based on his constantly changing surroundings, and as such, he does not necessarily trust his immediate environment since it is not a natural environment," a senior military source told Walla! "When he moves from place to place, he meets factors he is not used to. It can be estimated that he does not even trust who brings him the food and what he is served to eat. This is a pressure point that cannot be ignored." A video released by the Israeli army says to show Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, travelling in a car through a tunnel near the Erez crossing, close to the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen in this s (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Now, IDF sources estimate that due to the military's progress above and below the ground in the Khan Yunis area and in the background of Israeli statements about the intention to maneuver in Rafah, the pressure on Sinwar and other senior Hamas officials is increasing every day. Now, he is expected to move, or has already moved, to underground infrastructure in Rafah.

Continuing IDF operations in Gaza

"If he rises above the ground, his chances of making more mistakes with the team that secures and surrounds him are increasing, and therefore, the IDF should continue to press all the points in the Gaza Strip regardless of the negotiations for the release of the hostages," said a senior military source. "Sinwar, who is very suspicious by nature, will make mistakes, and when he makes mistakes, we have to be there or in the same space to recognize it."

"Every hour that passes is to his detriment," the source added. "The rate of progress in searching tunnels is indeed slow, but it is progressing, and it prevents another place where he, his family members, and the other senior Hamas terrorists can hide. My assessment is that he is on the verge of moving to Rafah or has already moved. One way or another, we will get him, even if it takes us hours or months. According to what he left behind, the distance between us and him will be shortened by one mistake too many of his."