Israeli former hostage states that the remaining woman hostages are strong, but need to be released

Mia Regev, who was kidnapped into Gaza, spoke on Tuesday at a ceremony to mark International Women's Day in the Knesset: "The women who are in captivity are perhaps the strongest you will know. They are experiencing 151 days of continuous and never-ending nightmares. They should be everyone's priority."

Regev also mentions the women heroes "who enter Gaza" to fight or treat people and risk their lives. She emphasized the obligation to act on the immediate release of the hostages, saying that all the people of Israel should be thinking about the hostages and that Hamas "took the hearts of the families and did not give them back." Mia Regev going to the podium to give a speech during International Women's Day at the Knesset (credit: FLASH90)

Who is Mia Regev?

Mia Regev was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre from a nature party in Ra'im and returned to Israel in November as part of the hostage deal with Gamas.

She was reunited with her family members after being taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva due to her dire medical condition. Regev was kidnapped by her brother Itai, who was with her at the party and was released a few days after his sister.