Released Gaza hostages, siblings Itai and Mia Regev spoke with a delegation of UN ambassadors on Wednesday, which was led by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

The Regev siblings told the ambassadors their personal story starting from the moment of the abduction to Gaza and the 50+ days they stayed in Gaza. The two were accompanied by their father, Ilan.

Mia Regev went into detail regarding the cruelty the Hamas terrorists were towards her. They abused her by hitting her injured leg, laughed, and mocked her, she said.

"They tore off my clothes. They took my identity and my name from me. The terrorist who was watching over me told me every day that if the army came to save me, then he would shoot me immediately and not die alone," she said. "It is your responsibility to bring all the hostages home now. Their time is running out."

Gilad Erdan's statements

Ambassador Erdan told the Regev siblings: "You are true heroes, your courage and your strength move us all. I salute you." Itai and Mia Regev in conversation with UN ambassadors regarding their captivity in Gaza. (credit: Via Maariv)

During the conversation with other ambassadors, Erdan said, "Calling for a ceasefire means keeping Hamas in power, and as they already said - they will carry out this massacre again and again as soon as they can. Their goal is to use terror against us and make us leave the country out of fear. Advertisement

"A ceasefire is unacceptable, and this week, during your visit to the Gaza border and the northern border where the UN plays a significant role," he continued. "I hope you will understand why we cannot continue to live with these threats and why we are so determined to destroy them."