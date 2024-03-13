Israeli general sanctioned for demolishing a Gaza university without approval

IDF Southern Command head Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelstein punished Brig.-Gen. Barak Hiram for acting without approval during operational activities in the Gaza Strip.

The incident that prompted the criticism occurred about a month and a half ago in southern Gaza, during which a university, under which an underground system of Hamas tunnels was built, was demolished. An investigation into the incident reveals that senior ranks in the army did not give approval for the demolition.

The IDF stated regarding the incident: "The demolition of the structure and the approval process for the detonation will be thoroughly investigated by the Southern Command chief and presented to the chief of staff. The investigation revealed that Hamas used the building and its surroundings for military activities against our forces, but the demolition process was carried out without the necessary approvals... The incident has been referred for examination by a military investigation committee, an independent body for investigating exceptional events in warfare."

Maj.-Gen. Yoav Har-Even, who was the CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems until recently, will stand as the head of the military investigation committee. In his last role in the IDF, he was the head of the Operations Directorate.

Following the publication of the censure, Likud MK Danny Danon praised Hiram: "In order to win in battle, we need bold, initiative-taking commanders... those who think outside the box and see clearly the mission in front of their eyes. That's exactly who Brig.-Gen. Barak Hiram is, a true hero who has been risking his life for over five months to defeat the enemy and protect us," he said. "Now is the time to award our courageous commanders."

Firing a tank shell at a house where Israeli hostages were held

Meanwhile, Hiram is waiting for the chief of staff's decision on another matter regarding his decision to fire a tank shell towards a house where Israeli civilians were being held by Hamas terrorists on October 7, potentially resulting in the death of the hostages. A military source said the situation constituted "a legal dilemma being examined." However, some in the IDF estimate that due to that event, Hiram's chances of continuing on to command the Gaza Division are very slim.