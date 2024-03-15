US not yet briefed on Israel's Rafah invasion plans, White House says

The US has not seen Israel's plans to invade Rafah, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday, saying the Biden administration would "welcome the opportunity to see it."

Kirby reiterated the administration's talking point that it would not support a plan to invade Rafah without an evacuation plan for the millions of civilians sheltering there.

"What we've seen today is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office saying they have a plan that accounts for the operational aspect, the military aspect, and the evacuation aspect," Kirby said, repeating the White House "welcomes" an opportunity to see the plan.

Kirby "cautiously optimistic" at latest developments in hostage negotiations

The latest Hamas deal proposal is "within the bounds" of the deal the White House and partners have been working on for months, National Security spokesperson John Kirby said from the White House on Friday.

"The fact that there's another delegation now heading to Doha, the fact that there's proposals out there that there are conversations about it, that's all good," Kirby said. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown of the federal government, in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

However, Kirby said, "The devils are in the details," and "nothing's negotiated until everything is negotiated."

Kirby said the US will not be sending a delegation to Doha.

Schumer's comments

Kirby noted President Biden's comments from Friday morning in the Oval Office in which he responded to a question about Sen. Chuck Schumer's call for elections in Israel.

"Biden spoke about the passion with which leader Schumer made that speech, and the President said that he knows that those remarks resonate with many Americans out there," Kirby said.

"For our part, we're going to keep supporting Israel and their fight against Hamas. We're going to keep urging them to reduce civilian casualties, and we're going to keep working together to put a temporary ceasefire in place so we can get the hostages back home with their families and more additional aid to the people of Gaza."

Kirby said elections are going to be up to the Israeli people to decide.