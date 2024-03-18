IDF Chief Halevi makes dozens of appointments despite Smotrich criticism

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi announced dozens of new appointments at the mid-level rank of colonel and lieutenant colonel on Monday despite criticism from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had tried to block them.

Smotrich had said that "the current IDF High Command failed in a colossal way on October 7 and cannot design the future generation of the IDF or appoint the commanders who will fix things."

He also said, "We support them absolutely to manage the war and to win. That, but nothing more."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Outgoing Labor party leader Merav Michaeli, and others slammed Smotrich for undue interference in military affairs, with which he is inexperienced. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attends a news conference after announcing that he will sign an order to seize Palestinian Authority funds and transfer them to the families of victims of Palestinian attacks, at Israel's Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Some also accused him of attacking Halevi to try to deflect his and the cabinet's responsibility for October 7.

IDF sources in discussions with The Jerusalem Post defended the appointments saying that all but three were unrelated to key officials in the Southern Command relating to the Gaza Division or to the IDF Intelligence Command - the two commands considered most responsible for the October 7 failures.

Rather, the appointments are to areas where there has been no discernible failure, such as the West Bank/Central Command, where Halevi is mostly just accepting the recommendation of officers about which lieutenant colonel to promote to colonel, where no one would dispute that the best selections tend to come by promoting one of a group of officers, recommended by his commanders, who already knows the area.

To the extent there are any appointments in the Intelligence Command, IDF sources said they might be in areas, such as non-operational artificial intelligence, such that whoever fills the role is working in a purely technical fashion, and not in an area that did or could impact invasions.

Three exceptions in potentially sensitive areas could relate to October 7.

IDF sources said that the new appointment in IDF Intelligence Operations was not related to actual operations but only to logistics and force build-up.

Another controversial appointment was made to the head of the IDF Intelligence Command to analyze the Palestinian arena.

IDF sources acknowledged this was a sensitive appointment but said that the officer in that role needed to step down after a long time of service and that his replacement was coming from the Northern Command, so he still should not be stained with anything related to October 7.

The third controversial appointment was to replace IDF Col. "A" in charge of the Southern Intelligence Command. This became necessary when A suddenly was forced out for carrying on an improper romantic relationship with a junior female officer under his authority. Although an acting officer could have been put in the post temporarily, the post was deemed too important to leave someone there without authority.

The one other exception, which did not occur on Monday but has been an ongoing issue in the Southern Command, was that mid-level officers have had to be replaced when they were killed in battle. But these are more emergency appointments to keep the battle running than they are appointments of choice about the IDF's long-term future.

Neither the round of appointments Halevi made a couple weeks ago nor Monday's round of appointments pertained to any officers at the rank of major general - the rank which makes up the IDF high command and the officers who run whole swaths of the army.

Major generals run the Northern, Southern, and Central Commands, the Air Force, the Navy, and all of the logistics, strategy, planning, and human resources commands.

Halevi, who is expected to resign sometime after he and the military issue a June interim report on the October 7 failures, is committed to letting his replacement reshape the major generals' level.

Sources in the IDF respond to Smotrich

IDF sources responded sarcastically to Smotrich or others attacking Halev, asking how they could make sense of giving him control of humongous life-and-death decisions that led to victory for the IDF in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, as well as supporting him for devising an invasion of Rafah while wanting to prevent him from making appointments completed unrelated to the Gaza front.

Also, IDF sources said that without these rounds of appointments, which, without the war, would normally have happened several months ago, dozens of top IDF officers might quit, insulted by the idea that they have been passed over for promotion when, in fact, many of them are due for promotion.

The IDF sources said that the key would be making appointments necessary to avoid losing the IDF's effectiveness in the near term while avoiding appointments in controversial commands or at higher levels that could restrict whoever succeeds Halevi—presuming he resigns sometime after June.

Despite all of these justifications, Smotrich said that many have lost faith in Halevi and the IDF high command and that there was basically no choice but to let them run the war lest the counterattack on Hamas be delayed. However, it was wrong for Halevi to presume that he still had a mandate to do anything beyond what was immediately necessary for the war.

Also, the finance minister said that "the next generation of commanders, who will not be partners to the conceptual framework of the failure, will lead the rehabilitation and the fixing" of the military.

Likewise, some commentators have said that after quickly publicly taking responsibility for the October 7 failure, Halevi has gone nearly five months without making it clear when he would step down and declined to clarify the point when asked on Sunday point blank.

This lack of clarity has disturbed some commentators and made some of them say that he is violating conflict of interest principles by creating the impression that he may hold onto power so that he can reshape the IDF while he himself is on the hot seat for the Hamas invasion.

Further, some commentators have bristled at Halevi disciplining top field generals like Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram and Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus for what are perceived as smaller infractions when he himself, in principle, deserves to have been forced to resign months ago.