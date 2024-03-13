Gallant in Gaza: IDF edging closer to Rafah invasion, defense minister hints

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that the IDF is getting closer to invading Rafah, speaking during a Wednesday visit to Gaza City.

Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning along with forces from the IDF's 162nd Division. In his visit, Gallant warned that "those who think we are delaying [the invasion of Rafah] will soon see that there is no place we cannot reach.

"Our forces can reach any place, and the conclusion is that there is no safe haven for terrorists in Gaza," the defense minister added.

"We will bring every single person involved in the October 7 massacre to justice - we will either kill them or try them in Israel. There is no safe space, not here, not outside Gaza, not across the entire Middle East.

"We will put everyone in their place," Gallant said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits the Gaza Strip, March 13, 2024 (credit: ARIEL HERMONY/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Gallant: More aid strengthens IDF grasp on Gaza

The defense minister, speaking on recent efforts made to send more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, said that aid that reaches civilians would "weaken Hamas while strengthening our grasp" of the Gaza Strip.

Gallant overlooked recent prep work made ahead of the United States's anticipated construction of a floating pier to sit off the coast of Gaza to bring in more aid.

During his visit, Gallant also spoke with division commanders who had been operating in Gaza for another five months.