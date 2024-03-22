'A human error occurred': IDF releases statement following photo mismatch

The IDF issued a clarification statement on Friday that "a human error occurred" after publishing a collage that contained pictures of terrorists captured at Shifa Hospital located in Gaza.

The collage contained a photo of the chief of Hamas operations, Raad Saad, who had not yet been captured.

In response to the backlash caused by the error, the statement said, "The claim that this is psychological warfare has no foundation. A human error occurred."

IDF at the Shifa Hospital

According to IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari, on Thursday night, forces fighting at the Shifa hospital succeeded in arresting high-ranking terrorists who have not yet been identified.

Hagari said that the operation successfully arrested the largest concentrated group of terrorists since the beginning of the war. He noted that the operation is expected to continue for several more days. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari gives a statement to the media in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

So far, approximately 150 terrorists in the area of the hospital have been eliminated, the IDF said on Friday. It further claimed to have arrested hundreds of suspects and located weapons along with terrorist infrastructure.

Additionally, operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization who were at the compound surrendered to the IDF and were then transferred to Shin Bet for investigation.