'Anything short of total release is not enough,' American hostage families tell Blinken

A dozen family members of American hostages held in Gaza - including the parents of Itay Chen, who was confirmed dead just a few weeks ago - met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Israel during his trip to the Middle East.

The families reiterated that anything short of a total release of all hostages – both the living and deceased – is not enough, according to a statement from the group representing the families.

Eight American citizens, including the remains of Chen and married couple Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein, are still being held by Hamas.

Immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages

The families meeting with Blinken came as the US draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire and return of the hostages failed to pass. Judy Weinstein and her husband Gadi Haggai, who were both murdered by Hamas, and their bodies are still in Gaza as of December 28, 2023. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

During the meeting, the families expressed gratitude for Secretary Blinken’s tireless efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and thanked the Biden Administration for their pressure on regional actors and Hamas to finalize a ceasefire deal immediately.

Secretary Blinken emphasized that bringing all the hostages home is a top priority of the Biden Administration," the statement said. "Now that it is 168 days after the brutal attack on Israel, the families urged Secretary Blinken to remain focused on ensuring humanitarian aid reaches the hostages, verification of proof of life for their loved ones, and making sure the hostage situation does not become a political issue."