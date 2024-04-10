IFCJ offers Passover support to victims of October 7, families of injured soldiers

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) announced that they would be providing support for over 100,000 Israelis who were impacted by the war against Hamas over Passover.

In particular, the IFCJ will focus its help on those who have been evacuated from their homes in Israel’s north and south, as well as bereaved families and the families of the hostages.

IFCJ President Yael Eckstein said, “Wartime brings with it so many challenges, constantly changing and impacting how and where people need help. This is a Home Front crisis the likes of which Israel has never faced, impacting dozens of communities and hundreds of thousands of people.

“As we prepare for the holiday of Passover, it is our sincere hope to be able to help those most impacted by the war in the North and the South to have a sense of joy and celebration. This is only made possible through the support of our global community of donors who share our mission in providing for the people of Israel and have responded so generously over these past months.”

As part of the 2024 Passover program, IFCJ will distribute approximately 19,000 debit cards loaded with NIS 600 for evacuated families to purchase food. The cards will also be delivered to families of injured soldiers, and the families Nova massacre victims. An additional 2,000 cards will be given directly to survivors of the festival. Elderly woman thanks IFCJ representative (credit: Elad Malka, IFCJ)

Evacuated families will also be provided with an additional NIS 400 earmarked to purchase holiday clothing.

IFCJ estimated the 2024 Passover program will see over NIS 18 million in distributions.

“The scope of need since October 7 has been enormous but so has been the international response,” Eckstein said. “We know that this Passover will be like none Israel has ever experienced before, in a state of war and with so many family members away from home or tragically never to return. Our commitment therefore must be to respond in all ways possible, especially as we say at the Passover seder, ‘All who are hungry, come and eat’.”

Support given by the IFCJ since October 7

Since October 7, when Hamas launched mass terror attacks and murdered over 1200 people, the IFCJ distributed over NIS 25 million to assist evacuated families in purchasing basic goods like food, medicine, and hygiene products.

An additional NIS 2 million was distributed to families of injured soldiers and civilians who were often unable to financially support themselves as a result of their injuries.

In the first three months of the war, IFCJ’s support exceeded NIS 80 million of in the areas of civil defense, investment in securing Israel’s hospitals, purchase of shelters and armored vehicles for border communities, distribution of hundreds of first responder medical kits, among many other areas that have been identified in partnership with local and national authorities and the IDF Homefront Command.

The organization predicted that a further $125 million will be donated throughout 2024, which will be put toward the emergency defense needs of the country.