Pentagon says it's ready to quickly move munitions to Israel, Ukraine if supplemental bill passes 

The Pentagon is poised to move munitions quickly to both Israel and Ukraine if the supplemental bill passes, Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a news briefing on Thursday.

Addressing Rafah, Ryder said, "Our position has not changed in terms of the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance and civilian safety are taken into account as Israel conducts its operations against Hamas."

At the time of the briefing, the White House had yet to release its readout of the meeting between senior US military and intelligence officials and Israeli officials, and Ryder would not comment on Israel heeding US recommendations.

Pentagon support for Israel has not changed

Pentagon officials participating in the discussion included Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Melissa Dalton, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy Dan Shapiro, and Major General Joseph McGee, the Joint Staff Vice Director for Strategy Plans and Policy.