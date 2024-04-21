Israeli woman wins NIS 16 million in lottery, to dedicate Torah scroll to parents

In a lottery draw held earlier this month, a woman won first prize in the double lotto, resulting in a win of 16 million shekels.

The winner, a woman in her 70s who lives in central Israel, went to pick up her winning ticket a week after discovering that she had won. When describing her win, she explained that she regularly purchased lottery tickets.

"I usually mark the first four tables of the tickets with the same fixed numbers that have accompanied me for a while. These numbers have no specific or special meaning to me, and I have no special reason for choosing to repeatedly stick to them," she said.

"I suppose what is meant to happen will just happen," she shrugged.

Additionally, the lottery winner only realized she had won after passing by a lottery booth to resend the form after a week's delay. "I was very surprised I won. The form was in my bag for over a week. I had no clue all that time," she explained.

What does she plan on doing with the winnings?

Although the win came as a surprise to her, she had imagined the scenario of winning in the past. "I vowed to myself that if I win the lottery, regardless of the sum of money, I would dedicate a Torah scroll in memory of my parents," she said.

Additionally, she plans to spend her winnings on upgrading her current living situation. "Now I'll have the opportunity to fulfill an old dream of mine and have a house with a garden. I've always enjoyed looking at house prices even though I knew I couldn't afford it. Now I can fulfill my wish."

"This period before the holiday symbolizes spring, blooming, renewal, and I feel like I'm opening an exciting new chapter in my life with the realization of my dreams," she concluded.