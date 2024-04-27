Crush and eliminate Hamas: Navigating Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and Saudi ties - analysis

After over six months of fighting in Gaza and the North, including direct attacks from Iran and measured responses from Israel, the nation faces difficult decisions. Political and military leadership must address four key interrelated challenges, each involving external factors with interests often misaligned with Israel's.

Following the barbaric attack on October 7, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed at full strength, aiming to fulfill the Cabinet's directives to "crush and eliminate Hamas in Gaza, strip it of military, governmental, and organizational capabilities, and kill its leaders." The objective was also to bring back the hostages safely.

These two tasks—fighting Hamas and retrieving the hostages—are at the core of Israel's immediate challenges, and their success is tightly linked. After successful operations in northern and central Gaza, the IDF now must focus on Rafah, the central camps, and the Philadelphi route, targeting both above and underground.

Only "consistent military pressure" on Hamas can lead to the hostages' release, either through negotiation or military operation. There's little chance of reaching a deal with Hamas using current approaches, including the latest Egyptian proposal. Israeli concessions would only encourage further pressure from Hamas.

Given this, there is no incentive for Hamas to agree to a deal, especially since it believes it can achieve its objectives without one. Unfortunately, many contribute to this belief, mainly from outside of Israel, but also from within.

Recent months saw Israel mistakenly refraining from entering Rafah for several reasons. Initially, it aimed to give a chance to negotiate a deal with Hamas. However, as it became clear that Hamas was uninterested, other factors played into Israel's hesitation, including Ramadan, American and Egyptian pressure to avoid humanitarian damage, and Israel's desire to regroup and prepare for extended fighting, especially in the North. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tours the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara with senior military generals on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Intense discussions ongoing about Rafah operation

The Cabinet had intense discussions about the alternatives and the plans presented by the IDF, including when to enter Rafah, how to evacuate the population, and how to close the breaches in the Gaza-Egypt border that allowed Hamas to rearm in the years leading up to October 7.

In the coming days, there may be announcements for Rafah's residents to evacuate to safer areas, where they can receive aid. However, it must be clear that the fighting will continue as long as Hamas and other factions maintain control in Gaza.

Hezbollah poses another major challenge to Israel's northern border, with over 200 incidents since the fighting in Gaza began. While the IDF has caused significant damage to Hezbollah's infrastructure, the group still has considerable missile stockpiles and a network of tunnels.

Israel has responded forcefully, with Defense Minister stating, "about half of [Hezbollah's] southern commanders have been eliminated," and much of its capabilities along Israel's northern border were "severely damaged."

Although Hezbollah is reluctant to escalate further, given the destruction in Gaza and Lebanon, it retains the ability to strike deep into Israeli territory. The key goal for Israel is to ensure that northern residents can return home safely and to delay a large-scale conflict with Hezbollah.

Despite these immediate military challenges, the Iranian issue remains a central concern. Iran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities continues, and the Cabinet might be underestimating the urgency, focusing instead on ending the conflicts in Gaza and the North. The assumption that Iran shares an interest in avoiding escalation might be misleading.

The fourth challenge is mainly political, with President Biden's administration pushing for a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia, either with or without Israel, as part of a broader American-Saudi arrangement ahead of the November elections.

In contrast, senior figures in Israel view normalization as critical but question the heavy concessions involved, including those related to Rafah, Saudi nuclear ambitions, and even the Palestinian issue, whose importance in Saudi Arabia has increased following the war.

Some Israeli leaders persist with the mistaken belief that a defense pact with the US would be beneficial, despite the current conflict showing otherwise. The benefits of a defense pact can be obtained without the significant costs and limitations it might impose on Israel.

Israel must now focus on completing its mission in Gaza (Rafah, Philadelphi route, and the return of hostages), pursue a temporary solution in the North to allow residents to return home safely, and ensure Iran doesn't use the conflict as a distraction to advance its nuclear program.

Normalization with Saudi Arabia is crucial but shouldn't come at the cost of significant concessions, particularly not those relating to Gaza, Saudi nuclear capabilities, or agreements toward a Palestinian state.